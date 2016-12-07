Journalist Julia Ioffe, targeted with anti-Semitic messages during 2016 campaign, hired by The Atlantic

(JTA) — The Atlantic magazine has hired journalist Julia Ioffe to cover national security, foreign policy and politics.

Ioffe, who previously covered the 2016 election for Politico, was targeted during the campaign with anti-Semitic messages from supporters of Donald Trump following a critical profile she wrote in May about Trump’s wife, Melania.

Ioffe’s Twitter feed and email inbox were flooded with anti-Semitic messages and imagery, including a cartoon of a Jew being executed.

At the time, Ioffe, whose family emigrated from the Soviet Union 26 years ago, said the abuse she faced reminded her of the anti-Semitism her family fled in Russia.

Trump called the article “inaccurate” and did not say anything to call off his supporters.

Ioffe was previously a contributor to the Huffington Post and a columnist at Foreign Policy during the 2016 campaign. Prior to that, she was a senior editor at The New Republic, where she wrote about foreign affairs, Russian politics, the Sochi Olympics and the invasion of Ukraine.