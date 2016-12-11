Trump says he wants Ivanka and Jared “involved” in Washington

(JTA) — “I would love to be able to have them involved” in Washington, President-elect Donald Trump said of his Jewish daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Trump said they are “working that out right now,” when asked by host Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday if the power couple is moving to Washington. Rumors started circulating last week that the couple was house hunting in the Washington DC area.

“Well, we’re working that out right now. They’re both very talented people,” Trump told Wallace. “I think we’ll have to see how the laws read. I would love to be able to have them involved.”

Trump added: “If you look at Ivanka, you take a look, she’s so strong, as you know, to the women’s issue and childcare, and so many things she’d be so good. Nobody can do better than her. I’d just have to see whether or not we can do that. She’d like to do that.”

Trump also said he would like Kushner’s help in dealing with other nations, and Middle East peace.

“I’d love to have Jared helping us on deals with other nations and see if we can do peace in the Middle East and other things. He’s very talented. He’s a very talented guy. So, we’re looking at that from a legal standpoint right now,” Trump said.

The wide-ranging interview on Sunday, which included discussion of Trump Cabinet appointments and the transition process was Trump’s first Sunday show interview since winning the election.