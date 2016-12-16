Jewish author gunned down in Istanbul

(JTA) — A Jewish author was shot and killed outside her Istanbul home by at least one assailant, a woman, Turkey’s main Jewish newspaper reported.

Beki İkala Erikli was shot three times Thursday evening outside her apartment building, according to the weekly Salom. The gunman fled.

Police were investigating security camera footage as part of their investigation, the report said.

Erikli, the author of self-help books including “Living with Angels,” was in her 40s. She had lived in Britain, Germany and the United States.

Anti-Semitic violence is rare in Turkey, which has about 20,000 Jews.