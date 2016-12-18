20 Latin American universities sign cooperation agreements with Hebrew University

RIO DE JANEIRO (JTA) — Twenty rectors from leading universities across Latin America signed agreements with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem during a first-of-its-kind conference signaling growing academic cooperation.

The university’s president, Prof. Menahem Ben-Sasson, welcomed the representatives from institutions in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela, and described Hebrew University’s academia and research.

Participants in last week’s conference also included foreign diplomats and representatives of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, which co-organized the conference with the Hebrew University’s Harry S. Truman Research Institute for the Advancement of Peace.

“This was a very productive gathering and we hope it will lead to many fruitful collaborations with universities in Latin America,” said Naama Shpeter, executive director and the conference organizer at the Truman Institute.

A highlight of the rectors’ visit was a meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at his official residence in Jerusalem.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is Israel’s leading academic and research institution and is ranked among the top 100 universities in the world. It was founded in 1918 by visionaries including Albert Einstein. The Hebrew University produces one third of all civilian research in Israel.