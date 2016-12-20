Ohio Gov. John Kasich signs state anti-BDS law

(JTA) — Ohio Governor John Kasich signed into law a bill targeting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

The legislation, which prohibits the state from contracting with companies that engage in boycotts of Israel, including firms located outside of the state, and also requires companies to explicitly state in contracts that they are not boycotting or divesting, was signed on Monday. It makes Ohio the 14th state to enact such a law.

“With Governor Kasich’s signature, Ohio becomes the latest state to stand up against the discrimination based on national origin inherent in efforts to boycott, divest, or sanction Israel. It’s also a stand in support of free trade and academic freedom,” Howie Beigelman, executive director, Ohio Jewish Communities, which represents the eight Jewish Federations and their constituent agencies, said in a statement.

“But Ohio went a step further than anyone else. They included an opportunity for positive investment by the state and county treasurers in certain foreign bonds – including Israel’s – allowing our state to stand with Israel in a meaningful way, helping to create even more business, trade, and research opportunities,” the statement added.

States that have passed anti-BDS legislation include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and South Carolina.