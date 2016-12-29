Auschwitz Museum responds to conservative writer: Don’t ‘instrumentalize’ the Holocaust

(JTA) — If you knew the name Kurt Schlichter before Wednesday, you were likely a reader of Townhall, the conservative news site where he’s a senior columnist. After Wednesday, he may well wind up being better known as the guy who got in a Twitter spat with the Auschwitz Museum.

On Wednesday morning, Schlichter compared Jews who support President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry to Nazi accomplices.

If you are Jewish and supporting Barack Obama and John Kerry, well, you would have made a fine helper at Auschwitz. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 28, 2016

Schlichter’s comment came on the same day that Kerry delivered a lengthy indictment of Israeli settlement policy along with a defense of the U.S. decision not to veto last Friday’s U.N. resolution condemning Israeli settlement building.

The Auschwitz Museum felt compelled to respond — something it doesn’t do every day.

The tragedy of prisoners of Auschwitz & their complicated moral dilemmas which today we can hardly comprehend should not be instrumentalized https://t.co/lGYSxQ4a54 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 28, 2016

Schlichter held his ground, preferring to “respectfully” disagree with the institution dedicated to preserving the memory of the millions of Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

Your opinion is important and deserves respectful attention.

However, I disagree, respectfully, with your conclusion here.@AuschwitzMuseum — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 28, 2016

But that only provoked more response from other Twitter users, both Jewish and non.

@KurtSchlichter seriously? Back down and apologize, you are wrong here. @AuschwitzMuseum — Andrew Kornblatt (@akornblatt) December 28, 2016

@KurtSchlichter You have a greater grasp of Auschwitz than @AuschwitzMuseum do you? I disagree, disrespectfully, with your conclusion here. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) December 28, 2016

@KurtSchlichter @akornblatt When the fucking Auschwitz memorial says you're being tasteless, you need to take a step back and examine. — Lain Iwakura Wannabe (@PubliusShepard) December 29, 2016

Schlichter, whose Twitter bio reads “Angering leftists by being too pro-Israel for their taste,” devotes a lot of his time to tweeting — and defending himself — on Israel issues. So naturally he fired back at several of his critics.

How does it feel to get called out by the people at the official Auschwitz Memorial, you hate-mongering low-life dirtbag? @KurtSchlichter — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 29, 2016

Maybe you can write a song about me and debut it at the Common Grounds coffee shop open mic Tuesday. @Green_Footballs — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 29, 2016

@KurtSchlichter You are easily one of the most reprehensible people on Twitter. congrats — Mr.Quindazzi (@MrQuindazzi) December 28, 2016

Get around Twitter more. RT @MrQuindazzi You are easily one of the most reprehensible people on Twitter. congrats — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 28, 2016

Still, he might want to listen to some of his Twitter trolls on this one.