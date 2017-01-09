Jared Kushner to be named Trump White House senior adviser

(JTA) — Jared Kushner, the Orthodox Jewish son-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, will be named senior adviser to the president, Trump transition officials reportedly have confirmed.

The official announcement is expected as early as Tuesday, The New York Times and several other major news outlets reported Monday.

Citing people close to the transition, the Times reported that Kushner’s title might be adjusted.

A front-page article Sunday in the Times reported that Trump transition officials have told the Obama White House that foreign policy matters that must be brought to Trump’s attention should be relayed through Kushner. The article also reported that Kushner has hired a leading Washington law firm, WilmerHale, to advise him on how to comply with federal ethics laws should he join the White House staff as an adviser to the president.

Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday, his first since before the November election, in which he reportedly will explain how he will avoid conflict of interest with his company while he serves as president. He reportedly will say during the news conference that his daughter Ivanka Trump, Kushner’s wife, will not run the company, according to CNN.

It is not clear whether Kushner could be paid for his work. Laws in place since after President John F. Kennedy named his brother Robert attorney general ban a president from nominating or appointing close family, including in-laws, to administration positions.

Kushner and Ivanka Trump reportedly will be moving to a home in Washington, D.C., in the tony Kalorama neighborhood. President Barack Obama and his family also are expected to move there when he completes his second term next week.