Jewish Breitbart writer expected to join Trump administration, work under Bannon

NEW YORK (JTA) — A Jewish staff writer at Breitbart News is expected to join the Trump administration, mainly working under chief strategist Stephen Bannon, the former chairman of the right-wing news site.

Julia Hahn reportedly will work as special assistant to the president, according to Politico.

Hahn, 25, joined Breitbart in 2015. The site has ties to the “alt-right” — a loose movement whose followers traffic variously in white nationalism, anti-immigration sentiment, anti-Semitism and a disdain for “political correctness.”

At Breitbart, Hahn has written multiple articles critical of House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

Previously she worked as a producer for conservative talk show host Laura Ingraham and as press secretary for Rep. David Brat, R-Va.

Hahn, a graduate of the University of Chicago, avoids TV appearances and social media, and colleagues refer to her as a “ghost” because she does not have a Twitter account, according to The Washington Post.