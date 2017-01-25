Israel, US successfully complete tests of David’s Sling missile system

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel and the United States successfully completed tests of the David’s Sling missile defense system, which is designed to stop long-range rockets, drones and cruise missiles.

Israel’s Ministry of Defense announced the completion of the tests, the fifth in a series, on Wednesday. The tests, held over the Mediterranean Sea out of Palmachim Air Base, were conducted by The Israel Missile Defense Organization of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development, and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

David’s Sling is intended to supplement the Iron Dome system, which targets short-range rockets, and the Arrow system for long-range ballistic missiles.

The U.S. defense contractor Raytheon is collaborating on David’s Sling, also known as Magic Wand, with Israel’s state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

“This test campaign is a critical step in ensuring Israel has the capability to defense itself from a very real and growing threat,” said the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s director, Vice Adm. Jim Syring. “We remain strongly committed to supporting Israel’s development of a missile defense system.”

Earlier this month, the Israeli Air Force received the first advanced interceptors of the long-range Arrow 3 missile defense system, which is being jointly developed by the United States and Israel.