Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus drop Ivanka Trump label

(JTA) — Nordstrom said it was dropping the Ivanka Trump label due to poor sales, and the label was pulled as well from the Neiman Marcus website.

Racked, the fashion news site, reported Thursday that a Nordstrom spokesperson insisted the decision by the chain of luxury department stores was unconnected to any political stance involving President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter. Her husband, Jared Kushner, is a senior White House adviser.

“Based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season,” the spokesperson said.

Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism before marrying Kushner in 2010.

At Neiman Marcus, another high-end chain, the Ivanka Trump line of jewelry items was pulled from at least one store, Racked reported. Ivanka Trump products, which were displayed Thursday on the chain’s website, were no longer accessible Friday. Racked was not immediately able to reach Neiman Marcus for a reaction on the status of Ivanka Trump products with the chain.

The moves by both companies come after months of campaigns on social media against Ivanka Trump, who has come under criticism for some remarks by her father deemed divisive or discriminatory, and incompatible with Ivanka Trump’s stated commitment to women’s rights.

Anti-Trump activists Shannon Coulter and Sue Atencio started the campaign under the headline “Grab Your Wallet” in reference to a lewd remark made by Donald Trump 10 years ago that came to light in a recording during the campaign. They aimed to pressure businesses not to offer Ivanka Trump products.

What started out as list of retailers that do business with the Trump family, including stores that carry Ivanka Trump’s label, was moved to its own website, GrabYourWallet.org.

Since the campaign started, thousands have taken to Twitter to voice their support of the boycott.