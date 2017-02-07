Cambridge U Jewish student leaders ‘deeply concerned’ about recent campus anti-Semitism

(JTA) — Jewish student leaders at Cambridge University in England said they were “deeply concerned” about recent anti-Semitic activities at the school.

Jewish Society Co-Presidents Adam Goott and Alex Szlezinger told the student newspaper, the Varsity, they were in touch with campus police and Britain’s Community Security Trust following the appearance over the weekend of two swastikas drawn on a campus map and fliers supporting convicted Holocaust denier David Irving.

“We are deeply concerned by the recent escalation in the number of anti-Semitic incidents and CUJS will be in touch with the relevant authorities,” Goott and Szlezinger said.

“Cambridge University Jewish Society firmly condemns all forms of anti-Semitism, including the recent dissemination of flyers advertising abhorrent ideas of Holocaust denial, and swastika graffiti appearing on signs at Jesus Green,” they said.