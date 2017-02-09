Adelsons to join Trump for White House dinner
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

Adelsons to join Trump for White House dinner

Sheldon Adelson attending the fourth Annual Champions Of Jewish Values International Awards Gala in New York City, May 5, 2016. (Steve Mack/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (JTA) — President Donald Trump will host major Republican Party donors Sheldon and Miriam Adelson for a White House dinner.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Adelson, a casino magnate who also is a major backer of pro-Israel groups, and his wife will join other associates of the new president for the meal.

Adelson did not commit to a candidate until last May when he endorsed Trump at a time when it was clear the reality TV star and real estate magnate would be the Republican nominee.

He subsequently donated tens of millions to Trump’s election campaign and his inauguration. The Adelsons were on the dais for Trump’s inaugural oath-taking, a rare honor for campaign funders.

ADVERTISEMENT: Search 155+ Jewish summer camps to find your perfect fit, and you may be eligible for $1,000 off! Visit OneHappyCamper.org today!
Sign up for JTA's Daily Briefing, your daily guide to the latest essential news in the Jewish world »

Featured Stories

Breaking News