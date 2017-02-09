Adelsons to join Trump for White House dinner

WASHINGTON (JTA) — President Donald Trump will host major Republican Party donors Sheldon and Miriam Adelson for a White House dinner.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Adelson, a casino magnate who also is a major backer of pro-Israel groups, and his wife will join other associates of the new president for the meal.

Adelson did not commit to a candidate until last May when he endorsed Trump at a time when it was clear the reality TV star and real estate magnate would be the Republican nominee.

He subsequently donated tens of millions to Trump’s election campaign and his inauguration. The Adelsons were on the dais for Trump’s inaugural oath-taking, a rare honor for campaign funders.