Larry David’s daughter has a new web series

(JTA) — It isn’t going to be easy to follow the footsteps of Larry David, Hollywood’s most famous misanthrope. But David’s 23-year-old daughter, Cazzie David, is doing a pret-tay, pret-tay good job.

The younger David last week released a four-episode web series (about 25 minutes altogether) called “Eighty-Sixed.” Her series is making waves for cleverly applying her father’s brand of stubborn, observational humor to the millennial world — think of a more deadpan “Curb Your Enthusiasm” filled with self-absorbed twenty-somethings who are obsessed with social media. It isn’t as laugh-out-loud funny as “Curb” — or even “Girls” — yet, but it could be the launching pad for something larger.

David’s dating life has already made headlines — she’s with Pete Davidson, a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and she’s well-known for her awe-inspiring Instagram account. But her creative work may be the next big thing.

Watch the four episodes of “Eighty-Sixed” below.