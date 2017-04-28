A congressman tweeted about North Korean nukes and marijuana. It didn’t go over well.

(JTA) — On Wednesday, Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif, attended a classified briefing with Vice President Mike Pence on the North Korea nuclear threat.

By the next day, he’d become a target of Twitter snark, for a hypothetical challenge that sounded like something out of a Seth Rogen-James Franco movie.

Sherman, who comes from what he will tell you is the best-named city in the world, Sherman Oaks, California, was not reassured by his meeting with Pence. “At classified briefing @VP urged members to ‘convey the Administration’s level of resolve to confront N. Korea,'” Sherman reported Thursday on Twitter. “That resolve is weak, phony.”

At classified briefing @VP urged members to "convey the Administration's level of resolve to confront N. Korea." That resolve is weak, phony — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) April 26, 2017

And so, Sherman explained his anxieties to Pence.

“I raised two issues: No. Korea could smuggle nuke into U.S. rather than use ICBM. Could smuggle inside a bale of marijuana, and might sell nukes to Iran, which has billions of hard currency. Waiting for answers…”

I raised two issues: No. Korea could smuggle nuke into U.S. rather than use ICBM. Could smuggle inside a bale of marijuana….(1/2) — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) April 27, 2017

Sherman got answers, stat, but not from Pence — as far as we know.

No, Twitterworld liked Sherman’s idea — lots — but also mocked the lawmaker for what might one day be optioned as “Brad and Kumar go to the DMZ.”

@BradSherman What about invisibility cloaks? Of course a simple spell could take care of that. But a counter-spell would overturn it. DM to join my club. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) April 27, 2017

@BradSherman Hi Rep. Sherman. I'm writing a story about people holding elected office despite having the IQ of a houseplant. May I use this tweet? — Aaron ⭐️🌹 (@AaronCampeau) April 27, 2017

@BradSherman Customs officer: "Looks good to me, just a giant block of weed postmarked from Pyongyang. Let it through. — Ben Hooper (@BenHooperWrites) April 28, 2017

@BradSherman Any idiot knows they would smuggle a nuke in a box marked "Acme!" — Palmetto Progress (@PalmettoProgres) April 27, 2017

@BradSherman Or they could smuggle marijuana inside the nuke! — i hate pundits (@ihatepundits) April 27, 2017

By Thursday’s end, Sherman tried to explain that he didn’t really think one could smuggle a nuke into the United States packed in weed, but that he was trying to make a point. “I don’t believe that NK is likely to send a bomb in weed,” he said. “People sneak things into the U.S. every day. Can’t rely solely on missile defense.”

I don’t believe that NK is likely to send a bomb in weed. People sneak things into the U.S. every day. Can’t rely solely on missile defense. — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) April 28, 2017

Too late.