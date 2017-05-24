Watch a 93-year-old Jewish woman and a Muslim man mourn together in Manchester

(JTA) — A touching moment offered a glimmer of hope in Manchester, where a bomber killed at least 22 people on Monday in a terror attack at a concert.

On Wednesday, Renee Black, a 93-year-old Jewish woman, traveled to the British city with Sadiq Patel, a Muslim man, from the nearby town of Blackburn to mourn the victims.

The pair were captured on video and in photos talking and joining in prayer next to a makeshift memorial in Albert Square, in the city’s center.

A beautiful moment in Manchester. Renee Black, 93, and Sadiq Patel, praying together in Albert Square. She is Jewish, he is Muslim. pic.twitter.com/domRfClHTa — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) May 24, 2017

They are from the Blackburn interfaith forum. They travelled to Manchester together this morning to see the flowers and to pray. pic.twitter.com/vNU8FWvcJ8 — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) May 24, 2017