Watch a 93-year-old Jewish woman and a Muslim man mourn together in Manchester

A Muslim man and a Jewish woman mourning the victims of the Manchester terror attack, May 24, 2017. (Screenshot from Twitter)

(JTA) — A touching moment offered a glimmer of hope in Manchester, where a bomber killed at least 22 people on Monday in a terror attack at a concert.

On Wednesday, Renee Black, a 93-year-old Jewish woman, traveled to the British city with Sadiq Patel, a Muslim man, from the nearby town of Blackburn to mourn the victims.

The pair were captured on video and in photos talking and joining in prayer next to a makeshift memorial in Albert Square, in the city’s center.

 

