Israel strikes 2 Hamas targets in Gaza in retaliation for rocket attack

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel’s Air Force struck two Hamas targets in Gaza hours after a rocket launched from the coastal strip landed in southern Israel.

The rocket fired Monday night from Gaza landed in an open area of the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council. It caused no injuries or damage, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Code Red siren warning of an incoming strike did not sound since the rocket was headed toward an unpopulated area.

Israel responded with airstrikes on northern and southern Gaza early Tuesday morning, the IDF said. No injuries were reported.

“Since the terror organization Hamas is the ruler of the Gaza Strip, it is responsible for any attempt to harm the State of Israel,” the IDF said in a statement following the strikes.

The last time rockets were fired from Gaza on southern Israel was in March.