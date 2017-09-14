Netanyahu to meet with US Jewish leaders

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet this weekend in New York with organizational Jewish leaders.

Unlike in previous years, the meeting will be low-key, with no public events, according to Jewish Insider. Netanyahu’s relationship with the organized American Jewish community has been fraught in recent months after he reneged on a deal that would have formalized non-Orthodox prayer at the Western Wall.

Confirmed as attending the meeting are representatives of the Conference of Presidents of American Jewish Organizations and the American Jewish Committee. Other organizations did not reply to requests for confirmation.

Netanyahu will be in New York to speak to the United Nations General Assembly in an address that will feature his arguments to amend the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The Israeli leader believes the agreement, which includes provisions that lapse over the next decade or so, will enable Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon and has empowered the Islamic Republic in the region.

The pact negotiated between world powers and Iran trades sanctions relief for a rollback in Iran’s nuclear activity.

Also while in New York, Netanyahu will be meeting with President Donald Trump.