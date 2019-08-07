Pashtida with zucchini, corn and tomatoes: A colorful celebration of summer produce

This recipe originally appeared on The Nosher.

Pashtida (a crustless quiche) is beloved and common in Israel, where it is enjoyed at everything from potlucks, school events, shivas and everything in between. It’s also commonly prepared for Shavuot and Sukkot. The versatile dish transports well, and there is no right or wrong way to make one.

Israelis make pashtida all year long, but it’s a dish especially perfect for warmer climates and seasons, when it’s just too hot to spend hours in an overheated kitchen. Plus, during warmer months, there are so many incredible seasonal ingredients available to include in the pashtida, making it extra delicious.

You should feel free to use this recipe as a base and add the vegetables and cheese that speak most to your tastes. Alongside a fresh salad at brunch or a pasta at dinner, this pashtida with zucchini, grilled corn, tomatoes and basil completes a perfect meal.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon olive oil

6 scallions, roughly chopped

2 zucchinis, cut into 1/4 cm-thick half-rounds

2 ears of corn, kernels removed from cob

2 1/2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, half of them cut in half

4 eggs

3 tablespoons plain flour

1/3 cup ricotta

3 1/2 ounces fresh mozzarella

2 ounces cheddar cheese, grated

1 tablespoon butter

1 large handful of fresh basil

Sea salt and black pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. Stand the ears of corn up on a plate and carefully remove the kernels, cutting downward with a sharp knife.

3. Heat a medium-large pan on high heat and add the corn kernels to the dry pan. Stir occasionally, allowing them to become more bright yellow in color and a little bit charred. Transfer the corn to another plate, season with a pinch of sea salt and allow half the butter to melt over it.

4. Let the pan cool for a few minutes and then place it back onto medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and then the zucchini slices. Stir occasionally until they become slightly softened and begin to brown. Transfer to the plate with the corn and add the remaining butter and a pinch of sea salt.

5. Wipe the pan with a paper towel. On medium heat, heat 1 teaspoon olive oil and add the scallions. They should sizzle and become charred within a few minutes. Stir them occasionally, then remove them from the pan.

6. Add the last tablespoon of olive oil to the pan and add the tomatoes. Let them blister and soften slightly. Season with a pinch of salt and remove them from the heat.

7. Allow all the cooked vegetables to cool down.

8. In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs until slightly frothy. Slowly add the flour and mix continuously. Then add the ricotta and mix well. Season with a pinch of salt and black pepper.

9. Add the vegetables into the egg mixture, reserving a little bit of each vegetable for the top. Mix well. Shred half of the mozzarella into small pieces and add to the mixture.

10. Lightly grease an 8-inch round cake tin or pie dish with butter or olive oil. Sprinkle half the grated cheddar around the bottom and sides of the tin or dish. Pour the mixture into the tin or dish. Shred the remainder of the mozzarella over the top of the mixture and then top with the remaining grated cheddar. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper and top with the reserved vegetables.

11. Bake the pashtida for 30-35 minutes, or until it’s fluffy and cooked through. Serves 4-6.