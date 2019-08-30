Peter Sheft, financial adviser and 70 Faces Media board member, dies at 63

(JTA) — Peter Sheft, a founder of the Nesser Sheft wealth management team at Merrill Lynch and a member of the board of trustees of 70 Faces Media, JTA’s parent company, has died.

The resident of New York City and Long Island was 63.

A managing partner in the New York law firm of Sheft & Sheft before beginning a financial services career at Lehman Brothers, Sheft was active in a number of Jewish philanthropies, including the UJA-Federation of New York, the Jewish Community House in Bensonhurst, N.Y., the New York Association for New Americans and The Partnership for Jewish Life.

As a member of the board of directors of My Jewish Learning, Sheft took part in the merger negotiations with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that led to the creation of 70 Faces Media in 2015. In addition to JTA and MJL, the company includes the Kveller, Alma and Nosher websites.

“It was a true honor and pleasure to work with Peter,” said Daniel Gorlin, president of the 70 Faces Media board of directors. “He helped bring people together with his kind nature and helped the organization succeed with his dedication and thoughtfulness. And I often relied on him as a sounding board as I thought through difficult decisions.”

“When we hit some tense moments during the merger talks, it was vital to have someone like Peter at the table,” said Ami Eden, the CEO and executive editor of 70 Faces Media. “Peter was such a lovely person, and that came through and helped create a sense of trust.”

Sheft was a graduate of Duke University and the Georgetown University Law Center. Along with his wife Nancy Peretz Sheft and their 13-year-old twins, Suzette and Grant, who survive him, he was a member of Park Avenue Synagogue in New York City.