Israeli nuclear whistleblower Vanunu invited to immigrate to Norway

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Mordechai Vanunu, who served 18 years in prison for disclosing Israeli nuclear secrets, has been invited to immigrate to Norway to live with his wife.

Vanunu married Kristin Joachimsen in Jerusalem in 2015. They met in Israel a decade earlier.

Vanunu, 62, who was released from prison in 2004, was jailed in Israel for discussing details of his work as a technician at the Dimona nuclear facility with the Sunday Times of London. He reportedly revealed Israeli nuclear secrets and gave the newspaper photographs of the plant’s operations.

Under the terms of his parole, Vanunu is prohibited from leaving Israel, visiting the West Bank, approaching foreign embassies and speaking with foreign nationals.

Israel’s Supreme Court has denied several appeals from Vanunu to leave the country.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it is reviewing the ban on Vanunu leaving the country, but did not say if Vanunu had made an official request to leave for Norway, The Times of Israel reported.

In a September 2015 interview with Israel’s Channel 2, which was approved by the Israeli military, Vanunu said he revealed the existence of Israel’s nuclear weapons program “for the citizens of the world – including Israel.”