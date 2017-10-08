Trump allegedly made anti-Semitic, racist comments during work on ‘The Apprentice’

(JTA) — Anti-Jewish sentiment and other racism was a big part of the persona of Donald Trump when he starred on “The Apprentice,” one of the producers said.

Bill Pruitt told the National Public Radio podcast “Embedded” by Kelly McEvers on Thursday that after the first couple of shows of the reality series that Trump, who is now president of the United States, started saying inappropriate things during discussions about who to fire.

He said it was “very much a racist issue” about African-Americans and Jewish people.

“When you heard these things, there’s the audible gasp that is quickly followed by a cough, kind of like (gasping), you know, and then (coughing) – yes, anyway, you know? And then you just sort of carry on,” he also told McEvers.

Pruitt, who worked on the show for two seasons, reportedly singed a non-disclosure agreement about his work on the show, so was not able to go into too much detail, according to NPR. In October, when revelations that Trump had said he could grab women in a private place. Pruitt had tweeted: “I assure you, when it comes to the hashtag #TrumpTapes, there are far worse.”

The White House responded to the report, calling it “the same recycled and false attacks.”