Hate letter with swastikas, white power mailed to Israeli consulate in New York
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

Hate letter with swastikas, white power mailed to Israeli consulate in New York

(JTA) — A letter decorated with swastikas that contained an unidentified white powder was mailed to the Israeli consulate in New York.

The letter was received on Thursday afternoon, the New York Daily News reported, citing police sources.

The powder was determined to be non-toxic, according to the report.

The envelope also contained a hate letter, written in Hebrew, and was decorated with swastikas.

Early Wednesday morning, a pink swastika was spray-painted across the doors of the Sutton Place Synagogue, in New York’s Midtown Manhattan area, the newspaper reported. Surveillance video shows three men near the synagogue, with one spraypainting the doors.

ADVERTISEMENT: Get screened for over 200 Jewish genetic diseases with no out-of-pocket expenses this October.

Featured Stories

The Latest