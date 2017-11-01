Trump reportedly no longer trusts advice from son-in-law Jared Kushner

WASHINGTON (JTA) — President Donald Trump believes his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is giving him bad advice, according to a Vanity Fair report.

The report Wednesday, citing sources “briefed on Trump’s thinking,” said Trump has confided in two right-wing provocateurs, Roger Stone and Stephen Bannon, that he no longer trusts Kushner. Bannon for the first eight months of Trump’s presidency was his top strategic adviser and reportedly clashed frequently with Kushner.

According to the article, Trump blames Kushner for decisions that have led to a probe into connections between his campaign and Russia, among them the firing of his first national security adviser, Mike Flynn, for not revealing the extent of his ties with Russian officials; and the firing of James Comey, the FBI director, who said he was investigating the ties.

Those events were among the factors that led the Justice Department to name a special counsel to run the probe, Robert Mueller. On Monday, Mueller announced his first arrests in the case.

The White House did not provide comment to Vanity Fair, but Trump later Wednesday called The New York Times to say he was not upset by the Mueller investigation.

“I’m not under investigation,” he told the newspaper.