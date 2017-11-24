Report: Veiled woman, accomplices assault Jewish mother and son at French supermarket

(JTA) — A veiled woman in a supermarket near Toulouse assaulted with two younger women a Jewish woman and her teenage son, a watchdog on anti-Semitism said.

The incident occurred in Carcassonne, a town situated 55 miles southeast of Toulouse, on Tuesday, the National Bureau for Vigilance against Anti-Semitism, or BNVCA, reported Friday. The watchdog characterized the incident as an anti-Semitic assault. The alleged perpetrators — which BNVCA wrote may have been a mother and her daughters — saw the victim, a woman in her 40s, is Jewish because she was wearing a Star of David pendant, the group wrote in an incident report.

The alleged perpetrators deliberately rammed their shopping cart into that of the Jewish mother and her son. The veiled woman and the two younger women accompanying her all slapped the Jewish woman and her son, said BNVCA, which named neither the alleged perpetrators nor the alleged victims in the incident. No one was injured in the incident.

The woman and her son filed a complaint with police against the veiled woman and her daughters, added BNVCA, which also filed a complaint as a civil party.