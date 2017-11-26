Yitzhak Rabin assassin Yigal Amir files request for retrial

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Yigal Amir, who assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995, filed a request for a retrial.

The request was submitted to Israel’s Supreme Court Sunday after Amir met with his attorney, Gabi Shachar, in prison. During the meeting, Amir signed the documents necessary to request the retrial, the Hebrew-language Hadashot news reported.

Amir, 47, was sentenced to life in solitary confinement in prison for the murder, which occurred after a peace rally in Tel Aviv. Amir confessed to shooting Rabin and reenacted it for police. He opposed Rabin’s territorial concessions, a condition of the Oslo Accords, which Rabin signed with then-Palestine Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat.

Amir’s wife, Larissa Trimbobler, whom he married in a proxy ceremony while in prison, in a Facebook post a week ago said that he would seek a retrial. In a second post a day later, she wrote that Amir’s defense lawyers have evidence that the bullets he fired at Rabin did not cause his death.

Amir’s lawyer on Sunday would not say whether he would present new evidence, according to Hadashot.