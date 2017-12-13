Students at New Jersey school break world record for largest human menorah

(JTA) — Students at a Jewish school in New Jersey broke the world record for the world’s largest human menorah.

Over 500 students from Ben Porat Yosef, a private school in Paramus, stood in the shape of a Hanukkah candelabra on Wednesday morning, the first day of the Jewish holiday, Paramus Patch reported.

A representative from Guinness World Records certified that the formation was indeed the largest one in the world.

Students dressed in colors to make the menorah come to life, with the younger pupils wearing red or orange to symbolize the flame and the older ones in white to represent the candles and dark colors to represent the menorah itself.