The underwhelming fact that Jared Kushner has ties with Israeli businesses

NEW YORK (JTA) — On Season 3 of “The West Wing,” a bomb goes off outside a cafe on Ben Yehuda Street in Jerusalem, killing two American students.

“What were they doing there?” asks C.J., the White House press secretary.

C.J.’s question always struck me as the prime example of Hollywood cluelessness when it comes to Israel. If you have zero relationship with Israel outside of the news media, you may well not understand why two American teens would be partying in a war zone. If your relationship to Israel is close, you know that Ben Yehuda is Jerusalem’s Times Square, and that hanging out there is a rite of passage for yeshiva kids, semester-abroad students, backpackers and Birthrighters.

A similar cluelessness — or coyness — shapes The New York Times report this weekend on how Jared Kushner’s family real estate company continues to do business with Israelis even as he plays point on the Mideast peace process. It reports on a $30 million investment in Kushner properties from the Israeli insurer Menora Mivtachim, in addition to a $200 million Manhattan and New Jersey real estate deal with Israel’s Steinmetz family and loans from Israel’s Bank Hapoalim. The article notes that the firm bought Manhattan office space from the Israeli billionaire Lev Leviev.

That’s the meat of the story. The reporting fulfills an important function of the media in keeping tabs on all the business ties of President Donald Trump and his family, who tend to mix business with governance in ways that confound ethicists.

But it’s the analysis that strikes me as odd, and off. The story acknowledges that the Kushner Companies’ “business dealings don’t appear to violate federal ethics laws, which require Mr. Kushner to recuse himself only from narrow government decisions that would have a ‘direct and predictable effect’ on his financial interests.”

Kushner stepped down as head of Kushner Companies when he joined the White House last January, although he stands to gain from trusts that own stakes in Kushner investments. Adds the Times: “And no evidence has emerged that Mr. Kushner was personally involved in brokering the deal” with Menora.