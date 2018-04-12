‘Broad City’ is ending — here are the show’s most Jewish moments

(JTA) — Like everything else, all good Jewish comedies must come to an end.

The stars and creators of “Broad City,” Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, said Thursday that the hilarious Comedy Central show’s next season will be its last. That fifth season will air in early 2019.

“’Broad City’ has been our baby and first love for almost 10 years, since we started as a web series. It’s been a phenomenal experience, and we’ve put ourselves into it completely. ‘Broad City’’s always had a spontaneous pace and feeling, and ending after season five honors that spirit,” Glazer and Jacobson said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That doesn’t mean the show’s Jewish comedy forces are going anywhere — in fact, Glazer and Jacobson are involved as producers in three other potential Comedy Central series. Those series are tentatively called “Mall Town USA” (written and created by Gabe Liedman, Jenny Slate’s former comedy partner), “Platinum Status” (written by Ilana’s brother Eliot Glazer, who also plays her brother on “Broad City”) and “Young Professionals” (written by David Litt, Barack Obama’s former Jewish speechwriter).

Glazer and Jacobson started “Broad City” as a web series and debuted it on Comedy Central in 2014 to rave reviews. The show follows their wacky adventures as mid-20-somethings living in New York City and has spawned more than its fair share of funny Jewish moments.

Here are some of the best.

“Birthmark” — a thinly veiled swipe at Birthright

The best friends embarked on a free trip to Israel, only to find a plane full of young Jews focused on the “reproductive future” of the Jewish community.

Jewish pop star Adam Levine even made a cameo.

Susie Essman as Ilana’s mom

The Jewish “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star plays a kooky mom from Long Island who brings out the Jew in Ilana.

Yom Kippur struggles

Fasting on the holiest day of the year is hard for them, since a certain hunger-inducing drug is a part of their daily lives.

The Jews of Florida

Ilana’s family heads down to the very Jewish state to clean out her grandmother Esther’s apartment. They encounter more racism than they expect among the Jews there — and Fran Drescher. (Glazer reveals in a clip after the episode that they filmed it at the same condo complex — Huntington Lakes in Delray Beach, if anybody is keeping score — she used to visit as a kid.)

Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Abbi and Ilana choose to dress for Halloween as two famous Jewish jurists.