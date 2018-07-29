Suburban Indianapolis synagogue vandalized

(JTA) — Anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted on the property of a synagogue in Carmel, Indiana.

A black swastika surrounded by a red background and the German and Nazi Military Iron Cross were painted on a wall at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla, a 200-member family Conservative synagogue near Indianapolis.

The graffiti were painted on the synagogue early on Saturday morning. Shabbat morning services were held despite the discovery, the synagogue said in a post on Facebook.

“Since learning of the vandalism, we have focused on working with the Carmel Police, communicating to our congregation, and working with the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council and Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis to communicate to other congregations and other Jewish agencies to ensure that they are aware of the event and can take appropriate measures,” the Facebook post also said.

The synagogue received words of support from both Jews and non-Jews in comments on the post.

Extra security has been put in place at Indianapolis-area synagogues, the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council told local media.

The state of Indiana does not have a hate crime statute on the books.