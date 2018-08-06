YouTube, Facebook remove content from far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

(JTA) — YouTube, Facebook and Apple removed content related to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

On Monday, the three companies said the content related to Jones and his website, InfoWars, violated their policies against hate speech.

YouTube removed channels associated with Jones, but some channels associated with InfoWars was still available on the site, according to CNN. Facebook deleted pages affiliated with Jones and InfoWars, and Apple cut out podcasts associated with the far-right radio show he hosts titled “The Alex Jones Show.”

Jones has promoted numerous conspiracy theorists, including that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting attack never happened and that the U.S. government was involved in the 9/11 terror attacks. The parents of Jewish Sandy Hook victim Noah Pozner, 6, sued Jones for denying that the attack took place.

Some of Jones’ conspiracy theories involve Jews, such as that “leftist Jews” may have impersonated Nazis to discredit white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, last August and that there is a “Jewish mafia” run by George Soros. In the past, Jones has denied that he is anti-Semitic, saying he reserves his attacks for Jewish liberals.

In December 2015, Donald Trump appeared on “The Alex Jones Show,” where the then-candidate for the Republican presidential nomination told the host that “your reputation is amazing” and promised he would “not let you down.”