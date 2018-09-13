Israel’s Linoy Ashram wins 2 medals at World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Linoy Ashram of Israel earned a silver and a bronze medal at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.

Ashram, 19, of Tel Aviv, won the silver in the individual hoop final on Monday, the second day of the championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. On Thursday she earned the bronze in the ribbons competition.

She will participate in the all-around competition on Friday after being in seventh place overall.

The teen had started slowly at the championships, twice dropping the ball in the ball competition.