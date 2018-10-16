Israeli teen who desecrated memorial at Auschwitz ordered to pay fine

(JTA) — An Israeli teen who was caught urinating on a memorial commemorating the victims of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp has been ordered to pay a fine.

The 19-year-old in March desecrated the monument located near the ruins of the crematoria in the former Birkenau camp. The museum’s guide saw and notified guards, who in turn called the police. He was questioned for several hours and released.

The regional court in the town of Oswiecim, where Auschwitz is located, ordered the fine this week.

“The court found the accused guilty as charged and imposed a fine of 5,000 zloty ($1,350),” Daria Pichorz from the district court in the southern city of Krakow told the AFP news agency on Tuesday.

According to Polish law, those who desecrate a monument or other public place commemorating a historical event or a person can be punished with a fine or imprisonment.

The teen, who has been identified as Zeev K., was not present for the verdict, according to AFP. He reportedly had accepted the fine as punishment at the time of his questioning.