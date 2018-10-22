Palestinian teen indicted in fatal West Bank stabbing of activist Ari Fuld

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The Palestinian teen who is seen on video stabbing and killing the American-Israeli activist Ari Fuld outside a West Bank shopping mall was charged in military court with his death.

Khalil Jabarin, 17, was indicted Sunday for intentionally causing death, a murder charge in the West Bank military court, as well as several other charges.

Security camera footage shows Jabarin stabbing Fuld, a 45-year-old father of four, in the back on Sept. 16 in Efrat.

The teen then reportedly turned his sights on a waitress at the falafel shop in front of where he stabbed Fuld. But Fuld, who served in the Israeli army and was still in the reserves, ran after the assailant and shot at him before collapsing. He is credited with saving the woman’s life.

Fuld worked for Standing Together, a nongovernmental organization that provides support for Israeli soldiers. He was well known for his social media posts defending Israel and its military.

Jabarin, who was also by another civilian, was taken to an Israeli hospital with light injuries and has recovered.