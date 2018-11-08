Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractures ribs, is hospitalized
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg prepares to administer the Oath of Allegiance to candidates for U.S. citizenship at the New-York Historical Society in Manhattan, April 10, 2018. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital Thursday with fractured ribs after falling in her office the previous day.

Ginsburg, 85, awoke Thursday feeling pain and went to George Washington University hospital, the Supreme Court said in a statement sent to news outlets. Medical staff said she fractured three ribs on her left side.

Known as RBG, Ginsburg is the oldest justice on the court and leads its liberal wing. She is one of three Jewish justices on the court.

Ginsburg was due to attend the investiture of the newest justice, Brett Kavanaugh, on Thursday.

