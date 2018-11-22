Man wearing tallit arrested for ‘anti-Semitic tirade’ on airplane

(JTA) — A George Washington University senior posted a video on Twitter in which he claimed that a man “went on an anti-Semitic tirade” on his plane to Atlanta.

Jordan Dale, who was traveling on Thanksgiving eve, tweeted that the man “demanded ‘all Jews raise their hands’ so he could ‘indentify them.’”

The man, identified as David Toaff, a home loan officer in Bethesda, Maryland, was arrested by police when he got off the Delta Air Lines plane at the Atlanta airport, and can be seen in the video taken by Dale struggling with the officers.

What also is obvious from the video, however, is that Toaff is wearing a tallit, or Jewish prayer shawl. His Facebook page includes pictures of the city of Jerusalem drawn by his father, as well as inspirational videos and a Washington Post article about the recent synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

He did not identify himself as Jewish while being arrested, according to the video.

“I’m not a bad person,” Toaff told the police officers who were arresting him. “What did I do wrong?”

He also said: “I’m not doing anything!” and “White guy with blue eyes and he was just like Trump — he’s a Nazi!” When they handcuffed him he yelled: “Sir, I’m not doing anything wrong. I just don’t want to die.”

“Preliminary information indicates that while in flight to Atlanta a male began uttering anti-Semitic words to passengers aboard the aircraft,” Atlanta police said, according to NBC News. “When the flight arrived at the gate the male continued the disturbance and refused to provide officers with identification.

He was charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct following his arrest.