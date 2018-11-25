Palestinian villages vandalized in alleged settler attacks

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Cars were damaged and graffiti spray painted throughout a Palestinian village in the central West Bank village of al-Mughayir.

The vandalism likely occurred on Saturday night, but was discovered on Sunday, according to reports.

Among the slogans found on the cars and walls in the village were: “Revenge,” “Price tag” and “Enough with administrative orders.” Administrative orders ban Jewish residents of the West Bank from entering the area in order to cut down on settler violence. Price tag is used to indicate revenge for attacks on settlers and other Israelis, or when legal action is taken against one of their own.

Sunday’s vandalism comes after tires were slashed and graffiti spray painted in two Palestinians villages in the northern West Bank, allegedly by extremist settlers who live in the area.