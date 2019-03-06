A Jewish guide to the 2020 presidential challengers

(JTA) — The field of 2020 presidential contenders is a crowded one, to say the least.

We have put together a series of articles that explore the candidates’ (and potential candidates’) Jewish connections — from those who identify as Jews, or are married to one, to candidates who are not Jewish but have ties to the community in different ways. We also explore their views on Israel.

Below are links to articles, sorted by publication date, that our staff has written about some of the political contenders, mostly those seeking the Democratic nomination. This list will be updated as additional candidates join the fray.

Cory Booker

The junior senator from New Jersey has long cultivated support in the Jewish community.

Pete Buttigieg

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, worries that support for Israel will be seen as a partisan issue.

Kirsten Gillibrand

She’s tight with her Jewish colleagues but made some enemies when she pushed for Al Franken to step down.

Kamala Harris

The California senator has a Jewish husband and a centrist approach to Israel.

John Hickenlooper

As governor of Colorado, the self-described “extreme moderate” took part in an emotional trip to Israel and counts a Jewish Republican businessman as a close associate.

Amy Klobuchar

The senator and former prosecutor, said to be “ubiquitous” in the Minnesota Jewish community, is seen as an alternative to more left-wing candidates from the coasts.

Bernie Sanders

The Vermont Independent and the first Jewish candidate to win major-party nominating contests is trying again.

Howard Schultz

The Jewish Democrat and former Starbucks CEO has said he would run as an Independent.

Elizabeth Warren

The J Street endorsee has defended Israel to her liberal base, while criticizing Prime Minister Netanyahu.