Skillet tahini banana bread: A fluffy and rich treat

This skillet banana bread might be gluten-free, refined sugar-free and dairy-free, but I can promise you won’t be missing anything with its light and fluffy texture and the rich sesame flavor. Enjoy this snack straight from the oven or reheated and served warm.

Note: The tahini banana bread will last for up to three days if kept in an airtight container.

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas, mashed (plus extra whole banana if you want to decorate the top)

1/2 cup tahini (plus extra 1-2 tablespoons for drizzling)

3 large eggs

3 tablespoons honey or date syrup

1 1/2 cups almond flour (finely ground)

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Handful of black and white sesame seeds for decoration (optional)

Oil or spray for greasing the skillet

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Whisk together into a large bowl the mashed banana, tahini, eggs, honey or date syrup and vanilla. Add almond flour, baking powder and salt; whisk until combined.

3. Spray the skillet with oil to prevent sticking. Spread the mixture into the skillet and decorate the top with sliced bananas (if using) and mixed sesame seeds.

4. Bake for 25-30 minutes. You can check doneness by inserting a toothpick in the middle.

5. Drizzle with extra tahini and honey or date syrup (if using) just before serving. Serves 6.