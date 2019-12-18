With Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler leading proceedings, House impeaches Trump

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump for abuse of power based on allegations that he withheld defense assistance to Ukraine to pressure its government into investigating his political rival.

The House voted Thursday evening after 10 hours of debate. The charges were abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, based on charges that the Trump administration did not cooperate with the procedure.

The first vote on abuse of power, on largely partisan lines, passed with 230 voting for impeachment and 197 voting against. The second vote, on obstruction of justice, passed as well, 229-198 with 1 present.

Trump is the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. He will likely be acquitted in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Leading the proceedings for the Democratic majority were the two Jewish committee chairmen who had led the impeachment hearings: Adam Schiff of California, the Intelligence Committee chairman and Jerry Nadler of New York, the Judiciary Committee chairman.

Two Democrats crossed the aisle to vote with Republicans for the first vote, and one Democrat, presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, voted present. Three Democrats voted with Republicans for the second vote, and Gabbard voted present again.

Justin Amash, an Independent from Michigan voted for impeachment. Amash quit the Republican Party over the summer because he had decided then that Trump was worthy of impeachment.