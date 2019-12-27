The Tell: This year in Jewish politics was bananas

Here are three events worth watching in 2020:

March 2: Israel goes to the ballot for the third time in a year. Voting coincides with the second day of the annual policy conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Netanyahu, if he is still acting prime minister, will likely not speak at AIPAC because of the election.

If Netanyahu is on his way out, does AIPAC advance two states more robustly? AIPAC says it is still committed to the outcome but notably did not work to get Republicans to back the House’s two-state resolution. (Five Republicans did vote yea.) Earlier in the year AIPAC, backed a separate resolution targeting the boycott Israel movement, which included an endorsement of the two-state outcome.

What happens with Trump, who has boycotted the lobby since its leaders rebuked him in 2016 for using its stage to attack Barack Obama?

March 3: Super Tuesday, when 14 states, American Samoa and Democrats Abroad will have nominating contests. By Wednesday, we’ll be down to the final two or three candidates. How will differences on Israel that emerged among the candidates at the J Street conference in October have played out? (At the conference, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg said they would consider leveraging aid to pressure Israel, while Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and Julian Castro rejected the tactic.)

Also, there’s a higher than zero chance that the front-runner is Jewish: Sanders is performing strongly, and Bloomberg’s ad blitz appears to be making an impact. What does that mean for the general election?

Nov. 3: Election day. So much to consider. Trump’s reelection would accelerate the American retreat from the world stage. His vindication after impeachment would place a target on the backs of the lawmakers and others who led the drive for impeachment — many of them are Jewish.

Trump’s defeat could, depending on which Democrat is the nominee, precipitate the prosecution of Trump and his acolytes, including Jewish members of his family. It would reshape the relationship with Israel — expect a return to an expectation that Israel stops Jewish settlement building and take up talks with the Palestinians.