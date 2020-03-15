The Jewish case for a President Sanders, Biden or Trump

NEW YORK (JTA) — While the coronavirus pandemic is dominating the news cycle, 2020 is still an election year — and Jews have a lot to say about the three remaining presidential contenders.
We know from public opinion polling that Jewish Americans vote on a wide variety of issues, and take much more than a candidate’s views on Israel and policies to combat anti-Semitism into consideration.
The following three opinion pieces present three unique perspectives on what matters in 2020 and which candidate stands a cut above the rest.
Have thoughts of your own? We want to hear from you — email us.
Click here to read the Jewish case for a President Joe Biden
Click here to read the Jewish case for a President Bernie Sanders
Click here to read the Jewish case for President Trump