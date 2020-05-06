We’re tracking disruption in the Jewish world. Tell us about layoffs at your Jewish organization.

(JTA) – One Jewish community center laid off all but two of its 178 staff members. Hillel International, the umbrella group for college Hillel organizations around the world, reduced its staff by more than 20%.

While some Jewish nonprofits across the country felt the effects of the coronavirus early on, others are just beginning to reckon with the economic impact of months of social distancing and imposing layoffs and furloughs.

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency wants to record those layoffs and furloughs. If you have information about layoffs or furloughs imposed at a Jewish nonprofit organization, please fill out the form below.