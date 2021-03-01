Please join us as we mark the pandemic’s American yahrzeit with a week of conversation, reflection and mourning

(JTA) — Like the rest of the country, we at the Jewish Telegraphic Agency are deeply engaged with the one-year anniversary of the American pandemic experience — a yahrzeit of sorts as we mourn the lives we lost, and the life we put on pause, because of COVID-19.

Together with our colleagues across 70 Faces Media, we’ve put together a slate of programming and stories to mark this difficult moment.

At the center of our coverage is a memorial wall where we have collected names of Jews who died in the pandemic. As the death toll of the pandemic rocketed upward, our original Bonds of Life project became unsustainable. The memorial wall, while far from comprehensive, is intended to convey the breadth and depth of the loss we have all experienced. To add a name to the wall, please click this link.

You’ll be able to identify elements of our anniversary coverage by looking for the “One Year In” logo. We’ll also maintain an index at the end of the post.

And you can sign up here to join us for these events where together we can explore aspects of our communal experience. All of the conversations will be made available for those who cannot join in at at the time.