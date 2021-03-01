Bonds of Life: Memorializing Jews lost to COVID-19

Among the millions of people worldwide who have died during the coronavirus pandemic — including more than 500,000 in the United States — there have been countless Jews. In this space, we at the Jewish Telegraphic Agency are commemorating each of those lives lost. We need your help to make this list complete. If you have a name you want to share with us, please use this link.

Yosef Abdelhak, Casablanca, Morocco, pillar of Moroccan Jewry who trained generations of rabbis; Loretta Adelstein, 96, Allegany, New York, changed her name in an unsuccessful effort to hide her Jewishness from her officemates; John Adler, 70s, Bristol, England, polymath descended from Hasidic royalty; Carol Allen, 81, Baltimore, enjoyed a lifetime involvement in theater; Harris Allen, 79, Anacortes, Washington, loved candy bars and trains; Eugene Alpern, 87, Deerfield, Illinois, owned a chemical manufacturing company; Rachel Altein, 95, Pennsylvania, English-language editor of Chabad Women’s Organization’s publication Di Yiddishe Heim; Joyce Ames, 82, Fayetteville, New York, cherished her summer visits to the Maine coast; Harlene Arenberg, 86, Bridgeport, Connecticut, established a local Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter after her son was killed; Sally Amron, 75, Los Angeles, Calcutta-born artist who “had the most engaging eyes”; Mark Appelbaum, 79, San Diego, an influential psychologist who took up acting in retirement; Augusta Apter, 104, West Hartford, Connecticut, taught students who were blind; Arshynov Hryhoriy, Ukraine, restorer of Jewish cemeteries across Ukraine; Nathan Aronson, 88, Santa Fe, designed the FAA’s air traffic control system; Richard Aronson, 84, Philadelphia, bricklayer who built the Liberty Bell Pavilion; Melvin Ascher, 89, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, still calling his son with stock tips a week before he died; Moshe Augenstein, 73, Brooklyn, professor of computer science for 45 years; Helene Aylon, 89, New York, an artist who felt rescued by the feminist movement; Efry Azizoff, 66, Milan, Italy, first Jew of Persian descent born in Milan; Daniel Azulay, 72, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, educator and children’s artist; Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, 79, Jerusalem, former Sephardi chief rabbi of Israel; Celeste Bank, 91, St. Louis, retired teacher whose favorite food group was chocolate; Florence Barat, 90, Boston, was preparing for her second adult bat mitzvah; Yehuda Barkan, 75, Jerusalem, stalwart of Israeli comedy who had a religious awakening; Nathan Barrett, 94, New Orleans, lived his entire life in the city he loved; Laurence Bart, 71, Brattleboro, Vermont, clinical psychologist who played the guitar; Herbert Barton, 98, New Orleans, a pillar of the Crescent City Jewish community; Lewis and Gladys Bass, 99 and 95, Louisville, Kentucky, founded what became health insurance giant Humana and donated to improve their hometown; Harold Basser, 94, Tucson, fled the Nazis to become a real estate innovator and opera buff; Ronald Bayfield, 95, London, fought at Normandy in WWII and became a teacher; Carolyn Becker, 83, was looking forward to life’s next chapter; Ira Beer, 82, Oceanside, dedicated his retirement years to Torah study; Nissin Behar, 92, Lincolnwood, Illinois, worked as a doctor for decades; David Behrbom, 47, White Plains, public school teacher who loved the Yankees; Yerachmiel “Rick” Beiles, 52, Chicago, father of four who worked in tech; Massoud Ben Chamu, 72, Paris, served as a judge on a Paris rabbinic court; Saul Ben Zeev, 93, Glenview, Illinois, market researcher (and watercolor artist) who developed the “focus group”; Ruben Bercovich, 59, Resistencia, Argentina, head of family construction business and Maccabiah Games competitor; Jean Berezin, 84, Homestead, Florida, coached women on financial matters; Joni Berry, 89, Los Angeles, philanthropist and 24-year chair of the Professional Dancers Society; Marilyn Belz, 91, Memphis, influential philanthropist and arts patron; Hugh Malcolm Berger, 88, Atlanta, helped found Atlanta home for people with disabilities; Maurice Berger, 63, New York, curator and historian who fought racism through his work; Olivia Berger, 92, Peekskill, New York, was her synagogue’s Woman of the Year; Frances Berman, 79, Monroe, New Jersey, “fluent in Yiddish, Italian, English and Jewish Grandma”; Beryl Bernay, 94, Manhattan, multitalented performer and artist who photographed Marc Chagall and Pablo Picasso and worked for the United Nations; Allan Berns, 92, Tucson, Arizona, a World War II veteran with “the gift of gab”; Leah Bernstein, 99, Woodland Hills, California, lifelong MGM executive secretary who put herself through college; Stanley Bernstein, 79, Atlanta, prominent bankruptcy attorney who felt an affinity for those without representation; Joni Berry, 89, Los Angeles, philanthropist who led the Professional Dancers Society; Barbara Bessinger, 75, Arlington Heights, Illinois, grandmother who “thrived on making other people happy”; Jacqueline Biber, 89, Rockville, Maryland, founded a congregation and school; Mark Blum, 69, New York, Obie Award-winning stage and screen actor who performed on Broadway; Rita Blumstein, 83, Deerfield, Illinois, friend, sister, and aunt to many; Lila Booth, 90, Philadelphia, ardent Phillies fan and family woman; Sarah Borodkin, 90, Akron, Ohio, high school teacher who met her husband at High Holiday services; Renee Brazy, 91, Scottsdale, Arizona, educator and intrepid shopper; John Breier, 64, Woodland Hills, California, movie lover who became a “Bionic Man” after surgeries to treat multiple sclerosis; Raymond Brenner, 89, Chicago, falsified documents to enroll in the Navy at age 13; Avrohom Bresler, 55, Lakewood, New Jersey, studied Talmud daily; Bernice Bricklin, 93, Philadelphia, Democratic activist who went to law school in her 40s; Richard Brodsky, 73, Westchester, New York, Democratic state legislator for 27 years; Helen Brown, 90, Los Angeles, came to America as an unaccompanied refugee from the Nazis and became a life-changing social worker; Hymen Brown, 91, Lincolnshire, Illinois, owned a furniture store for 50 years; Tema Brukhman, 95, Illinois, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother; Marcia Burnam, 92, Los Angeles, social worker Jewish nonprofit board member; Norma Bursack, 92, West Hartford, Connecticut, a “tough cookie” who never missed a school play; Natalie Caplin, 98, Glenview, Illinois, amateur potter who valued friendship; Arnold Cantor, 87, Bloomfield, Connecticut, corresponded with Einstein; Irving Carter, 76, London, funded emergency medical services in Israel for 30 years; Eileen Chanin, 74, Pennsylvania, gifted pianist who taught herself to play the piano one-handed; Marvin Chanin, 93, Los Angeles, entrepreneur who opened multiple stores; Frederick Chary, 81, Valparaiso, Indiana, documented Bulgarian Jewry and did scholarship behind the Iron Curtain; Sylvia Chase, 90, Worcester, Massachusetts, veteran’s wife whose final song was “God Bless America; Stanley Chera, 78, New York, major presence in New York real estate; Marc Churgel, 80, Culver City, California, first civilian to be granted top license as a ham radio operator; Romi Cohn, 91, New York, Holocaust survivor who led Congress in prayer on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz; David and Muriel Cohen, 102 and 97, Longmeadow, Massachusetts, concentration camp liberator and neighborhood “go-to” who died three hours apart; Elie Cohen, 79, Montreal, a mathematician who taught Hasidic philosophy to Sephardic Jews; Elliott and Judith Cohen, 83 and 80, Atlanta, lawyer and activist whose legendary love story ended with hours-apart deaths; Evelyne Cohen, 93, Paris, fled Tunisia to become matriarch of a large family; Hyman Cohen, 90, Los Angeles, beloved high school coach who pitched seven games for the Chicago Cubs; Meryl Cohen, 84,hosted epic family Thanksgiving celebrations; Sandra Cohen, 84, Boston, known for the shift dresses she sewed; Stan Cohen, 86, Washington, D.C., a “rich baritone” who had recently retired from the U.S. Education Department; Stuart Cohen, 73, Brooklyn, a cab driver with a voracious appetite for books and conversation; Loretta Coleman, 85, Pennsylvania, born in London during World War II; Leonard Cooperman, 79, Greenville, North Carolina, a biker who grew ponytails for Locks of Love; Mary Heller Cope, 86, Pennsylvania, one of the first international exchange students who went to Germany after World War II; Immanuel Chanuka, 84, Copenhagen, volunteered to care for elderly community members; Peter Clapman, 84, Bethesda, Maryland, spearheaded reforms in investment stewardship and master barbecuer; Bentzion Coopertstock, 63, Jerusalem, proverbial “abba” (father) of Jewish pilgrims to Mount Meron; Mazal Dallal, 53, Beit Shemesh, Israel, a teacher and a mother of nine; Gladys Davis, 90, West Bloomfield, Michigan, beloved grandmother who beat breast cancer twice; Shoshana Davis, 35, Park Ridge, New Jersey, Jewish nonprofit professional and “adventure junkie”; Noach Dear, 66, Brooklyn, New York City Councilman who advocated a conservative agenda; Harvey Dietrich, 85, Arizona, owned and operated the largest cattle ranch in Arizona; Alvin Donald, 92, Park Heights, Maryland, cantor who was early officiant of interfaith weddings; Charlotte Dubin, 85, Deerfield, Illinois, “Bubbe” to all; Burton DuBoe, 85, Chicago, rugged world adventurer, dancer, athlete, lawyer, and environmentalist; Yehuda “Yudi” Dukes, 39, New Jersey, founder of Jewish learning organization who inspired many with his 10-month fight; Lillian Eckstein, 93, Queens, Holocaust survivor who saved other inmates lives and later owned a business; Saadya Ehrenpreis, 35, New York, defied expectations with determination and joy; Richard Ehrichman, 88, Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, architect and artist for whom the Phillies were a religion; Ernest Einzig, 97, New York, Purple Heart winner who left behind over 100 descendants; Louise Endel, 98, North Haven, Connecticut, helped launch an integrated country club in her area; Charlotte Engstrom, 83, Atlanta, a sought-after Weight Watchers coach; Norman Elster, 91, Illinois, family man married for 70 years; Meir Mishka Elyashkov, 64, Antwerp, Belgium, member of the Georgian Jewish community in Belgium; Carlos Escuede, 72, Buenos Aires, driven to Judaism by Argentine economic crisis; Arie Even, 88, Jerusalem, Holocaust survivor and public servant; Raymond Failer, 87, Surfside, Florida, started and ended his medical career making house calls; Evelyn Feffer, 92, Phoenix, read 100 books a year for most of her life; Joseph Feingold, 97, Holocaust and pogrom survivor who was the subject of the short documentary “Joe’s Violin”; Margit Buchhalter Feldman, 90, Somerset, New Jersey, Bergen-Belsen survivor who helped pass a state bill requiring a Holocaust and genocide curriculum in New Jersey public schools; Harvey Feldman, 91, Somserset, New Jersey, hobby photographer who owned a medical laboratory; Stanley Feldman, 89, Fort Lee, New Jersey, opened a shoe store in the Flatiron Building; Donald Feldstein, 88, Teaneck, New Jersey, social worker who marched in Selma and traveled to the Soviet Union to help refuseniks; Bradley Fields, 68, Washington, D.C., fabled magician who performed internationally; Howard Friedman, 97, Encino, California, attorney and Jewish leader who helmed the American Jewish Committee; Elaine Fifer, 57, Rolling Meadows, Illinois, daughter, sister, aunt, and great-aunt; Alan Finder, 72, Ridgewood, New Jersey, journalist and editor at The New York Times for 28 years; Beatrice Fink, 93, Springfield, New Jersey, Jewish food enthusiast and mahjong champion; Howard Finkel, 69, Newark, New Jersey, WWE Hall of Famer and announcer; Ian Finkel, 72, New York, xylophonist who played with “vaudevillian flair” for the New York Philharmonic; Andrea Finzi, 65, Milan, beloved member of Milan’s Jewish community; Rosalind FitzGerald, 79, West Hartford, Connecticut, catered second Seders at her synagogue; Diane Fixler, 81, Highland Park, Illinois, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; Sidney Fleischer, 102, Boston, decorated war veteran who fought in eight battles; Sidney Forman, 95, lived out a dream with performance of musical comedy he wrote in the 1960s; Milton Frem, 83, Worcester, Massachusetts, “known as the Mayor of the JCC because he spoke to everyone he saw”; Adam Yitz Friedman, 75, New York, publicist and Hasidic scion; Felicia Friedman, 94, New York, Holocaust survivor who refused to relinquish her faith; Marcy Friedman, 94, Aventura, Florida, organizer of poker game that took place five days a week; Yisroel Friedman, 83, New York, longtime dean of Chabad yeshiva who offered funds to students in need; Martin Fox, 95, New Jersey, past president of JTA and Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ; Alice Furst, 87, Kentfield, California, among the first girls at Bronx High School of Science and first Jews at Tufts University; Frances Futterman, 96, Chicago, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to 22 descendents; David Galante, 94, Buenos Aires, Auschwitz survivor who taught about the Holocaust after a 50-year silence; Jay Galst, 69, New York, opthalmologist who wrote a book about coins, medals and tokens and the way they related to the eye; Chaim Gantz, 50, Brooklyn, Hasidic social worker who worked with youth; Allen Garfield, 80, Los Angeles, actor in multiple Oscar-nominated films; Lenora Garfinkel, 89, noted Orthodox architect who lost a son and grandson to COVID-19; Evelyn Gershon, 92, Atlanta, preferred working in the yard to the house; Mark Gerstein, 71, Skokie, Illinois, sports lover who cared for people with disabilities and struggling with addiction; John Joseph Gewirtz, 81, London, silver dealer attentive to every customer; Marvin Glassberg, 84, Tucson, Arizona, a retired stockbroker who loved pastrami on rye; Elaine Gilberg, 91, Novato, California, saleswoman who created a line of embellished sweatshirts; David Gitlitz, 78, Mexico, one of the world’s foremost scholars of crypto-Jews; Alan Gittelson, 70, Miami, considered himself a mensch; Alice Glazer, 79, Silver Spring, Maryland, a cherished mother; Sylvia Glenn, 98, Nashua, painter who befriended Margaret Mead; Stanley Gold, 90, Atlanta, an influential postal worker who fought for racial equity and Jewish veterans; Adele Goldberg, 93, Chicago, family woman with an outsized personality and great sense of humor; Ira Goldberg, 72, Brooklyn, prison inmate whose death prompted push to vaccinate incarcerated people; Yefim Haim Goldberg, 106, Vladivostock, celebrated Russian-Jewish war veteran; Edgar Goldenberg, 88, Boca Raton, Florida, former CEO and chairman of Goldenberg Candy Co.; Freda Goldstein, 94, Los Angeles, Holocaust survivor who celebrated her bat mitzvah in her 50s; Bruce Goldman, 84, antiwar gadfly unafraid of flouting Jewish mainstream; Michael Goldmeier, 73, London, immigration judge who sat on the boards of numerous Jewish organizations; Barry Goldsmith, 82, Albuquerque, Holocaust survivor and architect with a complicated story; Alice Goldstein, 102, Worcester, Massachusetts, had a real estate office in downtown Worcester; Roy Gomer, 83, Pennsylvania, beloved grandfather; Bobbie Gomer, 79, Pennsylvania, fixture of the Philadelphia bridge scene; Paul Golstein, 88, Los Angeles, prided himself on being a snappy dresser; William Good, 96, Azusa, California, battled Nazis and became a beloved doctor; Esther Goodman, 94, Chicago, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt; Morton Goodman, 93, Northbrook, Illinois, CPA who conducted memorable seders; Earl Gordon, 87, Sarasota, Florida, mediated marriages with his wife of 51 years; Carol Gould, 88, Austin, Texas, longtime player in Indianapolis’ Jewish theater scene; Natalie Grauer, 91, Florida, Holocaust survivor who endured horrors; Marie and Jerry Green, 91, Washington, D.C., scientists and progressives married for more than 70 years; Libbie Greenbaum, 96, Philadelphia, ran her synagogue gift shop; Mark Greenberg, 68, St. Paul, Minnesota, beloved by his family and the Twin Cities Jewish community; Dave Greenfield, 71, England, keyboardist for British punk band the Stranglers; Yehuda Leib Groner, 88, Crown Heights, secretary to the Lubavitch Rebbe who wrote the book on Chabad-Lubavitch customs; Abraham Grossman, 95, Israel, fled Germany as a boy but returned as a soldier bearing Jewish insignia; Yisroel Chaim Yehuda Grumer, 87, Cleveland, rabbi who led a Cleveland rabbinical court; Marcia Grusin, 90, Skokie, Illinois, felt a deep connection to Israel; Shalom Gurewicz, 56, Pomona, New York, rabbinic coordinator for midwestern kosher certification label Kof-K; Aron Halpern, 90, Hollywood, Florida, Holocaust survivor who founded a synagogue; Margaret Hall, 86, Colorado Springs, Colorado, memoirist who documented her family’s past; Ethel Hamburger, 92, Pennsylvania, longtime Sisterhood leader at Beth El Congregation in Bethesda; Margot Hamburger, 96, Oak Park, Illinois, Holocaust survivor who donated her papers to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum; Fred Handler, 95, St. Louis, Missouri, pathologist who mentored medical professionals and collected East Asian art; Baruch Haviv, 82, Manhattan, former pilot who treated crews to outings to the opera; Florence Harris, 83, Lexington, Massachusetts, edited Noam Chomsky and learned to love the suburbs; Joyce Harris, 89, Atlanta, loved her family, friends, animals and chocolate; Avraham Heber, 55, Jerusalem, helped hundreds of Israelis find kidney donors; Harry Helft, 91, Beverly Hills, clothier and multi-talented athlete married for 70 years; William Helmreich, 74, New York, professor of sociology whose walks in New York City were legendary; Harvey Hirsch, 68, Lakewood, New Jersey, beloved pediatrician who adorned his stethoscope with stuffed animals; Robert Hirschhaut, 90, Springfield, Massachusetts, prospected for gold when he traveled; Sally Hoberman, 89, remained fluent in Yiddish throughout her life; Sigmund Hoffman, 97, Ridgefield, Connecticut, father of six who loved people and learning; Arlene Horowitz, 78, Pennsylvania, taught hundreds of 8-year-olds about Picasso and Degas; Edward Horowitz, 81, Philadelphia, Army vet who ran saloons; Terry Horowitz, 87, Washington, D.C., Renaissance man who built his own home; Alan Hurwitz, 79, progressive educator, anti-racism advocate, bank robber; Marvin Hyman, 92, Hewlett, New York, retired airplane mechanic who built models; Zipporah Hyman, 75, Hewlett, New York, “a friendly and social baker”; Paul Hyman, 71, New Orleans, pediatric gastroenterologist who founded Louisiana’s only Irish Jewish band; Reeva Isaacs, 95, Princeton, New Jersey, avid Israeli dancer and choral singer; Bernard Israel, 90, New Jersey, longtime sexton of Highland Park synagogue; Cheryl Jamison, 64, Arizona, loved doting on her beloved dog Maggie; Lenore Janis, 84, Brookfield, Connecticut, broke barriers for women in construction and founded a Jewish children’s theater; Toiba Jungreis, 67, Brooklyn, backbone of a Chassidic dynasty who was the family’s breadwinner; Bebe Kagan, 94, Des Moines, Iowa, stayed in touch with Smith College classmates her whole life; Philip Kahn, 100, Long Island, WWII veteran who loved dancing, and whose twin died as an infant in the Spanish flu pandemic; Gloria Kamish, 88, Skokie, Illinois, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; Donald Kanter, 78, Lincolnshire, Illinois, businessman, family man, and White Sox fan; Yosef Kantor, 82, Monsey, New York, rabbinic leader whose lectures are played in yeshivas around the world; Anna Kaplan, 82, Indianapolis, daughter of psychologist Abraham Maslow and lifelong patron of the arts; Joseph Kaplan, 66, Silver Spring, Maryland, labor lawyer, political satirist, and baker; Jeffrey Kaplan, 66, Charleston, South Carolina, lawyer by training but historian by passion; Jeffrey Kaplan, 73, Skokie, Illinois, dog-lover who married his childhood sweetheart; Marcella Kaplan, 90, Paramus, New Jersey, beloved safta who was active in multiple Jewish communities; Nelly Kaplan, 89, Geneva, Switzerland, filmmaker who showcased female empowerment; Sylvia Kardon, 95, Chicago, devoted mother who loved exploring the city; Alby Kass, 89, Hayward, California, klezmer musician who built Northern California Jewish community; Avraham ‘Bobby’ Katz, 73, helped establish Hasidic community in New Jersey; Gerald Katzin, 88, Raleigh, physics professor and retired water skier; Sharon Kaufman, 63, New York, special education teacher who was a gifted public speaker; Irvin Kean, 95, Pennsylvania, dentist who worked out twice a day, and six days a week; Sally Keller, 81, Los Angeles, California, ageless beauty with a taste for adventure; Friedell Kert-Wolson, 91, West Bloomfield, Michigan, devoted her career to Detroit public school students; Malka Keva, 67, Bat Yam, Israel, worked for 30 years at the hospital where she died; Henri Kichka, 94, Brussels educated Belgian schoolchildren about the Holocaust; Sara King, 97, Reiserstown, Maryland, founded a Jewish preschool and taught until age 86; Melva Klebanoff, 95, Langhorne, Pennsylvania, art teacher and Scrabble whiz; Alex Klein, 70, New York, kosher caterer whose prayers stormed the heavens; Lawrence Klein, 86, Long Beach, California, first medical professional to treat JFK after he was shot; Marion Klein, 87, St Louis Park, Minnesota, a leader in Jewish women’s groups with “an infectious laugh”; Charles Kleinberg, 71, Brooklyn, federal prosecutor who studied math and physics; Samuel Kogutt, 95, Dallas, known for his fruit salad and war stories; Rose Koff-Klein, 91, Northbrook, Illinois, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved spending time with family; Berta Kohut, 99, San Rafael, California, Auschwitz survivor who still completed crosswords in German; Nathan Kolodney, 80, New York, arts lover and social worker; Lee Konitz, 92, Manhattan, saxophonist who pioneered the cool jazz genre; Carol Konowitz, 77, Rockleigh, New Jersey, loved beached and craft fairs; Eva Konrad Hawkins, 90, New York, Holocaust survivor who designed underwater museum exhibits; Bertram Korn, 64, Philadelphia, longtime editor of the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent newspaper; Lee Kozol, 87, Boston, attorney who represented the Patriots; Neil Kraft, 69, London, rabbi and a wrestling aficionado; Samuel Kramer, 91, Bethesda, Maryland, civil servant who helped found a synagogue; Frances Kreisler, 99, Buffalo Grove, Illinois, lifelong Chicagoan who loved work, bowling, investing, and caring for others; Neil Krieger, 78, Boston, biotech consultant who fought for civil rights; Alan Krupp, 83, Newton, Massachusetts, physician who quoted Tennyson from memory; Rafael Kugielsky, 90, Buenos Aires, helped advance Orthodoxy in Argentina; Isaiah Kuperstein, 70, was first director of education at US Holocaust museum; Joel Kupperman, 83, panelist on 1940s show “Quiz Kids”; Mindy Lamm, 88, New York, opera lover and wife of former Yeshiva University president; Nachum Langsner, 50s, Chicago, businessman and father of seven; Eleanor Lapinsky, 92, St. Paul, Minnesota, assistant to first woman on Minnesota Supreme Court; Stuart Lefstein, 86, Rock Island, Illinois, successfully argued a patent law case before the Supreme Court; James Leek, 75, London, active volunteer for interfaith and progressive Jewish causes; Barbara Lerner, 75, Longmeadow, Massachusetts, educator who was active in her synagogue; Steven Lerner, 80, New York City, rabbi who helped more than 1,800 people become Jewish; Otilia Levi, 97, Gaithersburg, Maryland, survivor who helped save other Jews during World War II and later created miniature dollhouses; Sherman Levie, 91, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, community volunteer who loved vanilla ice cream; Benjamin Levin, 93, Westchester County, New York, resistance fighter in Lithuania who later joined the right-wing Irgun militia; Eliot Levin, 73, Sandwich, Massachusetts, owned car shops and made a mean chopped liver; Fred Levin, 83, Pensacola, Florida, attorney who prosecuted Big Tobacco; Don Yoel Levy, 72, Brooklyn, rabbi who served as the head of a large kosher-certifying agency; Florence Levy, 96, Wilmington, Delaware, nurse and painter who loved baking, knitting and an afternoon Scotch; Louis Levy, 92, Hamilton, Ontario, accountant and world traveler; Suzy Levy, 66, Tel Aviv, head nurse with a 45-year nursing career; Mitchell Lewin, 92, Riverwoods, Illinois, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; Sylvia Lieber, 102, Glen Cove, New York, kindergarten and first-grade teacher who showed students art and farms; Roselle Lipkin, 100, Los Angeles, stayed active for her 11 great-grandchildren; Jerome Lipnick, 76, Houston, always ended phone calls with “be careful”; Gilbert Liss, 91, Pennsylvania, delivered more than 8,000 babies throughout his career; Barbara Loreck, 90, Pikesville, Maryland, taught and volunteered for decades after suffering a stroke at 39; Morris Loeb, 90, Highland Park, Illinois, actor and insurance salesman who loved writing; Martin Lovett, 93, London, cellist who recorded the complete works of Mozart, Brahms, and Beethoven as a member of renowned quartet Amadeus; Judith Lowin, 76, New York, retired surgical nurse; Richard Lubowitz, 92, Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, pediatric ophthalmologist who refused to worry; Lawrence Mahrer, 88, Galloway, New Jersey, Reform rabbi who served congregations in seven states; Edward Malinoff, 84, Pennsylvania, logistics manager for the Navy; Nora Malis, 97, Salem, New Hampshire, New Yorker at heart who ordered Chinese food for her 97th birthday; Fred Mardell, 86, Chicago, attorney who spent his retirement on philanthropy; Joseph Markley, 94, Mishawaka, Indiana, advocate for equity in banking; Harvey Mayerowicz, 73, Chicago, software engineer with a gentle soul and sense of humor; Marsha Meckler, 79, Chevy Chase, Maryland, attorney who sent Yom Kippur readings from her new home in Hawaii back to Cleveland, Michael Mendeleyev, 91, Brighton, Massachusetts, fled persecution in Ukraine; Efrahim Meniuk, 82, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, led a chapter of the Brazil-Israel commerce group; Norman Merkur, 86, Palm Bay, Florida, Korean War veteran; Alan Merrill, 69 or 71, rock musician who co-wrote the classic hit “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll”; Joanne Michaels, 69, Poughkeepsie, New York, a Hudson Valley enthusiast and prolific writer; Stanley Michaels, 73, London, rabbi with a beautiful singing voice who founded an accounting firm; Danny Michelson, 76, London, co-founder of boutique British cheese shop who loved working in retail; Albert Miller, 98, Chicago, cardiologist who valued both the physical and emotional heart; Sylvia Millrood, 82, Philadelphia, founded Congregation Or Shalom with her husband, Frederick Miner, 84, Memphis, loved sports, bingo and theater; Jack Minkoff, 95, Great Neck, New York, economics professor who met his wife at a college Commmunist meeting; Norman Mintz, 86, Boca Raton, Florida, economics professor who sat on conservative think tanks; Irene Moffie, 96, Revere, Massachusetts, an expert fiber crafts artist who loved a good lobster roll; Fred Moch, 93, Los Angeles, talent agent who worked with Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, and Sammy Davis Jr., among others; Marilyn Moser, 86, Fort Lee, New Jersey, mother and grandmother; Stanley Moser, 88, For Lee, New Jersey, encyclopedia salesman who devised new sales techniques and left the business just before the internet upended it; Elijah Moshinsky, 75, London, opera director for productions in London and Australia; Gloria Allen Moskowitz, 88, Pennsylvania, known for her dedication to underserved students at her job as administrative coordinator of John Bartram High School Motivation Annex; Enrique Múgica Herzog, 88, Madrid, Spain, first Jew to serve in Spanish government since expulsion in 1492; Ezekiel Musleah, 92, Philadelphia, masterful Torah chanter who led congregations in his hometown of Kolkata, India, and in Philadelphia; Bruce Myers, 78, Paris, stage and screen actor whose voice was likened to a Stradivarius; Deborah Nagler, 66, Teaneck, new Jersey, innovated the use of technology in Jewish education; Mark Nahin, 73, Wilmette, Illinois, loved golf and his goldendoodle; Martin Neier, 72, Rockville, Maryland, devoted his life to making Judaism more accessible; Lawrence Nevens, 86, entrepreneur who loved dancing, traveling, and chocolate; Edith Newman, 94, Petaluma, California, an avid believer in exercise; Doris Novoselsky, 79, Skokie, Illinois, mother, grandmother, aunt, and cousin; Feliks and Luiza Ogorodnik, 88 and 84, Skokie, Illinois, gardener and physician who were devoted to their family; Evelyn Orbach, 88, Detroit, founded a Jewish theater company; Abraham Palatnik, 92, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Israeli-trained pioneer of kinetic art; Richard Passman, 94, Silver Spring, Maryland, aeronautical engineer who developed classified Cold War technology; Jerald Pearlman, 84, Arlington Heights, Illinois, family man with a sense of humor; Yaakov Perlow, 89, Brooklyn, rabbinic leader of the Novominsker Hasidic dynasty; Janet Peters, 92, Skokie, Illinois, made conversation with everyone she encountered; Alice Piller, 91, Deerfield, Illinois, singer and volunteer botanist; Daniel Pincu, 80, Asheville, North Carolina, frequent hiker and letter-to-the-editor writer; Avrohom Pinter, 70s, London, prominent London rabbi; Marjorie Platt, 98, Los Angeles, philanthropist buried at a cemetery named partly for her; Judith Plotkin-Goldberg, 88, Springfield, Massachusetts, voiceover artist known for her red lipstick; Salomon Podgursky, 84, New Jersey, lived a life of resilience after the Holocaust; Gerald and Arline Polinsky, 89 and 86, Hollywood, Florida, mainstays of the Columbia, South Carolina, Jewish community who died hours apart; Robert Pollack, 94, Pennsylvania, scientist, professor and Navy veteran; Selma Pollack, 90, Framingham, Massachusetts, earned a biochemistry degree in 1949; Joan Polin, 84, Philadelphia, became known as “Bubby Latte” when she worked at Starbucks; Shalom Povarsky, 85, Jerusalem, rabbi who attracted students from all over the world to the yeshiva he led; Janice Preschel, 60, Teaneck, New Jersey, food pantry founder who worked from her hospital bed; Fred Pressner, 73, New York, led Venezuelan Jews during the Chavez era; Marjorie Pryves, 88, Old Bethpage, New York, spoke only Yiddish when she started school; Larry Rasky, 69, Boston, political operative who aided Joe Biden’s 1988 and 2008 presidential campaigns; Steve Ravitz, 73, Philadelphia, retired president of five ShopRite grocery stores; Phyllis Reba, 77, Monroe, New Jersey, a devoted clinical psychologist and mother; Yehuda Refson, 73, Leeds, England, senior-most Chabad emissary in Leeds; Joel Revzen, 74, Manhattan, opera conductor who focused attention on “individual voices”; Ron Robbins, 82, Tucson, teenage table tennis champion and pioneering psychotherapist; Sidney and Esther Robzen, 94 and 87, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, a World War II veteran and Life Master Bridge Player married for 65 years; Joel Rogosin, 87, Woodland Hills, California, Emmy-nominated television producer; Bud Rose, 77, Boston, “the Steve Jobs of medicine”; Merle Rose, 88, Highland Park, Illinois, veteran who volunteered at the botanic garden; Andrew Rosen, 66, Arizona, had passion for his family history and jazz; Kenneth Roseman, 80, Corpus Christi, Texas, Reform rabbi who wrote a history of Jews in Texas; Beatrice Rosenberg, 87, Glenview, Illinois, artist with a “feisty, colorful, and vibrant personality”; David Rosenberg, 88, Chicago, brother, uncle, and great-uncle; Richard Rosenthal, 86, St. Louis, civic leader and onetime Sports Father of the Year; Ronald Rosenthal, 88, Pennsylvania, beloved community dentist; Zeev Rothschild, 62, Lakewood, New Jersey, founded a kosher food coop; Arthur Rotstein, 74, Phoenix, Arizona, mentored young journalists; Aaron Rubashkin, 92, New York, patriarch of troubled kosher meat empire; Bernie Rubin, 82, Delray Beach, Florida, co-founded successful New England furniture store with his wife; Milton Rubin, 92, Monroe, New Jersey, ice cream salesman and U.S. Open regular; Judith Rubinstein, 80, Newton, Massachusetts, psychologist who researched child development and loved to travel; Janice Rudbart, 96, Palm Beach, Florida, English teacher and accomplished artist; Eve Rudin, 103, Pennsylvania, went door-to-door speaking out against Senator Joseph McCarthy; Ted Ruskin, 76, Denver, avid student of Denver Jewish history; David Sackoff, 71, Bronx, achieved independence after struggling with mental illness and imprisonment; Beth Salamensky, 43, Chicago, lawyer who found community at a queer synagogue; Elliot Samet, 69, New Jersey, beloved pediatrician who helped establish Passaic Hatzolah; Yoel Sandel, 39, Brooklyn, generous with his electrical engineering expertise; Jeffrey Sanderson, 62, Lynnfield, took pleasure in the small things; Kitty and Joseph Sassoon, 99 and 97, Los Angeles, members of the Baghdadi Jewish diaspora who fell in love as teenagers in Calcutta; Benjamin Schaeffer, 58, New York, hero subway conductor who battled transit authority over Jewish holiday; Michele Sciama, 79, Milan, Italy, former secretary-general of the Jewish Community of Milan; Julius Schachter, 84, San Francisco, a renowned microbiologist who survived a plane bombing; Guta Schapiro, 99, Crown Heights, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to Chabad emissaries; Adam Schlesinger, 52, Poughkeepsie, New York, award-winning singer-songwriter in the band Fountains of Wayne; Zvi Yehuda Schmidt, 71, Lakewood, New Jersey, owner of the Paskez candy company; Lazare Schtoil, 94, Hillsborough, New Jersey, French resistance fighter who became a hairdresser; David Schusteff, 71, Buffalo Grove, Illinois, teacher and administrator at public and Jewish schools who loved cooking; Alison Schwartz, 29, New York, People magazine staffer and devoted gift giver; Steven Schwartz, 78, Seattle, pathologist at the University of Washington for over 50 years; Jack Schweber, 82, Edison, New Jersey, loved visiting national parks and New York City; Stanley Schusterman, 91, Queens, New York, ran an insurance brokerage for 60 years; Daniel Scully, 69, Las Vegas, an avid Cubs fan who returned annually to attend games; Evelyn and Bernie Seckler, 94 and 95, Newton, Massachusetts, school psychologist and avid stamp collector who died three days apart; Herbert Segall, 91, Pasadena, California, physics professor and activist who sang in four languages; Italo “Al” Servi, 98, Lincoln, Massachusetts, metallurgist and Holocaust survivor from a long line of Italian Jews; Henri Servin, 74, Arizona, former hidden child and French professor; Gene Shay, 85, Philadelphia, legendary DJ who co-founded the Philadelphia Folk Festival; Michael Shack, 77, Poway, California, neurologist who founded a synagogue; Annie Shapiro, 91, Longmeadow, Massachusetts, known as “Auntie Annie” in her Jewish community; Richard Shand, 90, Marin County, California, Kindertransport survivor who discovered a love for children and dogs; Larry Sharken, 91, Highland Park, Illinois, happiest when he had a big fish on the line; Paul Shelden, 79, Long Island, music educator who founded instrument company; Edwin Shostak, 78, New York, postmodern artist who won a Guggenheim Fellowship; Steve Shulman, 67, Seattle, second-generation grocery store owner and community fixture; Hyman Siegal, 90, Boston, taught young Leonard Nimoy to develop film; Miriam Siegel, 101, Northbrook, Illinois, opinionate grandmother and great-grandmother to many; Shmuel Sifri, 82, Haifa, Israel, celebrated his 56th wedding anniversary on a cruise in Italy; Bernice Silverberg, 106, Englewood, New Jersey, used puppeteering as a form of activism; Claire Silverman, 91, Boca Raton, Florida, had a bouffant hairdo that never changed; Matilde Simmons, 97, Fairfield, Connecticut, born in Brazil and made it a lasting part of her life; Morton Skirboll, 82, Sarasota, Florida, generous “Poppy” who never forgot his humble roots; Giorgio Sinigaglia, 54, Milan, Italy, engineer who volunteered in his Jewish community; Rievan Slavkin, 85, New York, beloved rabbi and champion shofar blower; Miriam Slifkin, 95, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, mycologist who cleared paths for women in science and her hometown; Marc Slippen, 49, Commack, New York, educator and longtime URJ Camp Harlam counselor; Bess Soffer, 68, New Jersey, longtime community volunteer and beach-lover; Melvin Solomon, 83, Kansas City, architect who designed sacred Jewish spaces; Marnin Soltes, 76, New York, sweet soul who loved music; Herman Sokolow, 90, Marblehead, Massachusetts, self-made man who always fed small animals; Michael Sorkin, 71, New York, urban planner who proposed design for a Palestinian capital in Jerusalem; Daniel Spector, 68, Memphis, artist who helped Memphis win a Guinness World Record; Jerome Spector, 79, New York, candlemaker who planted gardens, Phil Spector, 81, Rock Camp, California, rock musician who was convicted of murder; Leo Sreebny, 98, Seattle, dental researcher who kept a ferret in his lab; Richard Stambovsky, 70, Springfield, Massachusetts, opened his dinner table to all; Bertram Star, 86, Needham, Massachusetts, passionate about bridge and historical fiction; Jason Steigman, 46, Coral Springs, Florida, high school athletic director who loved New York sports; Martin Steigman, 86, Lincolnwood, Illinois, clinical psychologist who sang with barbershop choirs; Noel Steinberger, 81, Rockleigh, New Jersey, ad man who loved traveling; Mark Steiner, 77, Israel, celebrated philosopher of mathematics; Steve Steiner, 75, New York, Yankees fan who was the Orthodox Union’s public relations director; Ira Stern, 60s, New York, was fixture of Lower East Side Jewish community; Laura Stern, 92, Chicago, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; Ze’ev Willy Stern, 86, London, a Holocaust survivor who helped sustain the Jewish community in Lithuania; W. David Stern, 93, Mill Valley, California, storyteller and computer programmer; David Sussman, 89, Scottsdale, Arizona, pharmacist who volunteered twice to relieve active military personnel on Israeli army bases; Dorothy Swartz, 96, Worcester, Massachusetts, earned a college degree at 72; Stanley Teich, 80, Bergen County, New Jersey, drove his immigrant law clients to court; Sidney Tendler, 98, Sun City, Arizona, active with Jewish War Veterans; Nancy Thal, 92, Atlanta, loved antiquing and sculpted a replica of Mother Teresa; David Toren, 94, Manhattan, patent lawyer who recovered art stolen by the Nazis; André Touboul, 64, Paris, headmaster of a Jewish girls high school; Alan Trip, 103, Pennsylvania, co-created “Senior Song Book,” an album of original songs at age 102; Abraham Twerski, 90, Jerusalem, psychiatrist and rabbi who partnered with cartoonist Charles M. Schulz on a self-help book; Robert Ullian, 75, Massachusetts, peace advocate who spray-painted route of the Green Line across Jerusalem; Margie Ulman, 89, Atlanta, Realtor Emeritus and avid tennis player; Stanley Urbas, 85, New York, rabbi emeritus of the Yorktown Jewish Center; Tedje van der Sluis, 93, Amsterdam, Auschwitz survivor whose happy marriage was subject of Dutch film; Irena Veisaite, 92, Holocaust survivor turned human rights advocate; Saul Victor, 82, Pennsylvania, lead singer in the band he founded; Albert Viola, 91, Wayland, Massachusetts, chemistry professor who traveled to all seven continents; Lester Wax, 74, Boston, vintage car enthusiast with international reputation; Susan Waxman, 82, Buffalo Grove, Illinois, speech therapist who loved raising her children; Hyla Weiskind, 72, Cleveland, outreach coordinator for Jewish seniors who graduated from college in her 50s; Harold Weisman, 88, Mount Vernon, New York, a lawyer who knew everyone at the Bronx County Courthouse; Lucille Weiss, 93, Concord, beloved matriarch with zest for life; Pearl Weiss, 94, New York, met her husband at a fundraiser to oppose Joseph McCarthy; Samuel Weiss, 97, Glenbrook, Illinois, child psychologist who guest lectured weeks before his death; Martin Wenick, 80, leader of fight for Soviet Jewry; Cyril Wick, 90, race car driver who “dressed British, thought Yiddish”; Hal Willner, 64, New York, music producer on “Saturday Night Live”; Irving Winokur, 97, Westfield, New Jersey, loved to talk to everyone; Morton Wolitzer, 90, New York, a psychologist who loved jazz and cooking; Regina Wolf, 79, Orange, Connecticut, a “minyannaire” who memorized many Broadway plays; Gabriel and Roberto Yabra, 55 and 85, Buenos Aires, leaders in Argentina’s kosher food industry; Shaiall Zachariash, 87, Lakewood, New Jersey, teacher, mohel, shochet and prayer leader who served as head of the Council of Orthodox Rabbis of Greater Detroit; Phyllis Zakim, 88, Nyack, New York, one of the first women to have an adult bat mitzvah; Moshe Zaklikovsky, 72, Detroit, Michigan, rabbi who visited Jews in jails and prisons; Beryl Zankel, 93, Rockleigh, New Jersey, one of the first female superintendents of an urban school system; Bernard Zeller, 63, Chicago, Illinois, rabbi who was ordained by Rabbi Soloveitchik; Altamiro Zimerfogel, 80, Rio, president of Brazilian Jewish social club; Alan Zimm, 99, Richmond, Virginia, Holocaust survivor and tailor who did not retire until age 97; Nathan Zimmerman, 93, Louisville, Kentucky, ended a minor league baseball career to become a doctor; Beny Zlochisty, 58, Mexico City, a beloved leader among Mexico’s Jews; Hannah Zold, 92, West Peabody, Massachusetts, after raising her own children taught others; Jack Zoller, 91, New Orleans, OBGYN who delivered thousands of babies.

How we compiled the names: This list is not exhaustive. No list could be. But we have made every attempt possible to gather the names of people whose published obituaries identified them as Jewish victims of COVID-19, drawing on both local Jewish newspapers across the United States as well as the Legacy.com obituary platform that many news organizations use. We also drew on the obituaries published through our Bonds of Life initiative and the names submitted there and to Faces of COVID, a Twitter account memorializing people who died of COVID. And we searched for news stories about families in mourning. Our list so far focuses on the United States, and barely addresses the nearly 6,000 people who have died in Israel or the thousands of Jews known to have died in Europe. We plan to continue adding to it.