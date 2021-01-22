Ronald Rosenthal, 88, beloved community dentist

(Jewish Exponent via JTA) — Dr. Ronald Rosenthal was a dentist who practiced for more than 50 years, becoming so beloved by his patients that they often invited him and his wife to their weddings, bar mitzvahs and other simchas.

“His friends became patients, and his patients became friends,” his wife, Pat, said.

Rosenthal died of pneumonia caused by COVID-19 on Dec. 31. He was 88.

He graduated from Central High School, Temple University and its school of dentistry (now Kornberg School of Dentistry).

Rosenthal was a member of Golden Slipper Club & Charities and enjoyed hosting family around his table for the Jewish holidays at his home in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. He was particularly fond of Jewish comfort foods like corned beef sandwiches and matzah ball soup.

Pat Rosenthal said that although he had a busy practice, family was everything to him, and the couple traveled widely with their three children in the United States, Europe and the Caribbean. He also was beloved by the kids in their neighborhood.

“He was the fun guy on the street. The kids would try the doorbell and want to know if Uncle Ronnie could come out and play,” she said. “He was a good father and loved being a grandfather. That was really special for him.”

Rosenthal was living in Artis Senior Living of Huntingdon Valley due to his struggle with dementia.

This article was originally published in the Jewish Exponent as part of its COVID-19 obituary coverage.

