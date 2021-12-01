War games, also known as simulations, are often used by policy planners to come up with new ways of thinking about longstanding threats and challenges.

This year’s Z3 2021 Futures Workshop uses a simulation to game out the year 2025, in Israel and the Diaspora. For approximately 200 individuals, this exercise will happen in person, at the Palo Alto JCC. For others this will happen virtually. In this fully participative experience, speakers and attendees will team up together to play out potential responses to a predetermined scenario, set in a futuristic 2025.

Join Michal Hatuel-Radoshitzky, a former research fellow at Tel Aviv’s Institute for National Security Studies, as she talks with colleagues Ehud Eiran of the University of Haifa and Scott Lasensky of the University of Maryland about the Z3 simulations and what takeaways they may offer for communal leaders in Israel and the United States.