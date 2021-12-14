Brooklyn man sentenced for antisemitic hate crime • Being Jewish on Broadway, and off • New York bagels in Berlin

Good morning, New York! My name is Lisa Keys and I recently came aboard as the Managing Editor of the New York Jewish Week. Andrew Silow-Carroll is on vacation and I’m assuming his newsletter-writing duties for the time being. I’m excited to be here! We’re going to be trying some new things with this daily email in the coming days and weeks, and I’ll be sharing more information about myself in the near future, too. In the meantime, I encourage you to send me your feedback about this newsletter or about the New York Jewish Week, in general. Let me know how we can best cover and serve the Jewish community of New York, which is as dynamic and vibrant as the city itself! Email me at lkeys@jewishweek.org.

HATE CRIME TIME: A 44-year-old Brooklyn man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for hate-crime charges in a violent attack on a Jewish man who was walking home from Shabbat services in April 2018. A jury found James Vincent guilty in October of multiple charges, including strangulation as a hate crime and assault as a hate crime. (NBC New York)

JEWISH ON STAGE AND IRL: Our friends at Kveller have a chat with Broadway star Caissie Levy about her first “authentically Jewish” role on stage. Levy is currently playing Rose Stopnick in the New York Roundabout Theater Company’s revival of “Caroline, or Change,” a 2004 musical with book and lyrics by Tony Kushner. (Kveller)

BDS FIGHT AT CUNY: Following CUNY’s Law School Student Government Association’s legislation calling the public university to sever ties with Israeli institutions and academics, the City does a deep dive into how BDS is playing out on campus. According to the article, “it marks just the latest example of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict playing out across some of the 25 campuses of the City University of New York, raising tensions and stoking dissension.” (The City)

CREAM CHEESE CYBERATTACK: OK, this news broke on Thursday, but I still can’t get over it: That cream cheese shortage story, originally reported by the New York Times? Turns out at least some of the shortfall is due to a cyberattack on Wisconsin’s Schreiber Foods — a rival of cream cheese king Kraft — which closed for days in October after its plants and distribution centers were “compromised” by hackers. (Bloomberg)

ARTS INFUSION: On Thursday, New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs announced $51.4 million in grants to more than 1,000 non-profit arts organizations. Among the recipients of $100,000-plus grants are the Jewish Museum, the Lower East Side Tenement Museum and the Museum at Eldridge Street. (New York Times)

Honor the 70th anniversary of Hannah Arendt’s milestone book, “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” with the Museum of Jewish Heritage. “Reckoning With Totalitarianism: The Legacy of Hannah Arendt” will explore Arendt’s enduring legacy and includes a discussion between two writers and Arendt biographers, Samantha Rose Hill,and Ken Krimstein. Sign up here. 3:00 p.m.

Mark your calendars! Join New York Jewish Week and the Museum of Jewish Heritage Friday, Dec. 17 at noon for a behind-the-scenes conversation with Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Tovah Feldshuh, the leading ladies behind the off-Broadway hit “Becoming Dr. Ruth.” Westheimer and Feldshuh will chat with our own Julia Gergely about their friendship, the new one-woman show and the best things about being New Yorkers. Register here.

Today is the one-year anniversary of the COVID vaccine, when, on Dec. 14, 2020, nurse Sandra Lindsay became the first person to receive the jab at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens. As of Monday, 90 percent of New York City adults have had at least one dose, according to Patch New York. (Photo by MARK LENNIHAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)