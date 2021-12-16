Exhibit honors Jewish designer Milton Glaser • Charging Bull statue vandalized with swastikas • Obituary for Jewish woman goes viral

Hello, New York! It’s Lisa Keys, the New York Jewish Week’s managing editor, still here. Thank you to all of you who have messaged me this week. Please keep the feedback coming! What can we be doing better? How can we make the New York Jewish Week and this newsletter relevant to you? Email me at lkeys@jewishweek.org and let me know.

DESIGN OF OUR TIMES: A new exhibit at the School of Visual Arts honors Milton Glaser, the Jewish designer responsible for countless iconic designs, including the “I Love NY” logo. (New York Jewish Week)

SOME SERIOUS SWASTIKA BULL: Police are searching for a man whom they say is responsible for scrawling swastikas on numerous Lower Manhattan buildings and landmarks, including the Charging Bull statue and City Hall. (CNN)

HOORAY FOR HERRING!: Popular Israeli eatery Sherry Herring opened an outpost on the Upper West Side in October — without its signature herring sandwich, because owner Sherry Ansky was unable to source herring that met her approval. Ansky went the Netherlands and worked with a fishery there, and now, after 11 weeks aging in brine, the herring is expected at the sandwich shop any day now. Bonus: Sherry Herring will also get kosher certification soon. (I Love the Upper West Side) BEST. OBITUARY. EVER.: A truly outstanding obituary for Renay Mandel Corren, “a plus-sized Jewish lady redneck” who died in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday at age 84, has rightfully gone viral. It was written by “her favorite son, the gay one who writes catty obituaries in his spare time, Andy Corren, of — obviously —New York City.” Seriously, folks. Read this one. (Fayetteville Observer)

NOT ALL DREAMS COME TRUE: The site of countless bar and bat mitzvahs, weddings, and the Great Big Brooklyn Challah Bake — which, in 2015, produced the world’s largest challah, as certified by the Guinness Book of World Records — Brooklyn’s historic Grand Prospect Hall was unceremoniously stripped and sold this summer. A fascinating piece in the New Yorker examines what happened — and why it didn’t have to be this way. (New Yorker)

Photo: In a tribute to his life and work, the School of Visual Arts’ Gramercy Gallery puts Milton Glaser’s love for New York on display, complete with a wall covered in the iconic logo which he famously designed in the back of a taxi cab in 1976. (Julia Gergely)