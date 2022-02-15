Police arrest local civil rights activist in murder attempt on Jewish candidate for Louisville mayor

(JTA) — Louisville police have charged Quintez Brown, a local political activist, in a shooting attack on Craig Greenberg, a Jewish Democrat running for mayor.

Brown, 21, has been prominent in the city’s civil rights activism, including Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, and previously worked for the Louisville Courier Journal. He had recently announced a run for the city’s municipal council.

Police said he was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment in his alleged shooting attack in Greenberg’s downtown office. No one was hurt, although a bullet penetrated Greenberg’s clothing. No motive has been reported.

In interviews with local media, associates of Brown suggested he suffered from mental illness, referring to his disappearance last year for two weeks.