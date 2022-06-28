Meet the New York Jewish Week’s ’36 to Watch’ 2022

(New York Jewish Week) — It’s an annual tradition at the New York Jewish Week to honor 36 Jewish New Yorkers for their unique contributions to our city and our community, people who work across a diverse array of fields, including the arts, religion, culture, business, politics and philanthropy.

We’re extremely proud to announce this years’s list, which, as in years past, presents a cross-section of the most innovative thinkers, doers and changemakers in New York’s Jewish community. Unlike the previous installments, however, this year’s list has a new name and scope: Formerly called “36 Under 36,” our 2022 list, “36 to Watch,” has done away with the seemingly arbitrary age limit. This year, our cohort of outstanding Jewish New Yorkers include a 23-year-old star athlete as well as a 98-year-old Holocaust survivor who is still creating his defiant, life-affirming paintings.

Follow this link to read all about these remarkable people, who include a bestselling novelist, two comedians, three rabbis, several advocates for the LGBTQ+ community and many more. Together, these individuals — some you may know, others you ought to know — paint a portrait of New York City, and its Jewish community, reinventing itself after a period of loss and upheaval.

Click here to see the New York Jewish Week’s 36 to Watch 2022.