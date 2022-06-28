JTA Sections

Meet the New York Jewish Week’s ’36 to Watch’ 2022

These individuals constitute the New York Jewish Week's 36 to Watch for 2022. (Photos courtesy of the winners and Getty Images/Design by Grace Yagel)
(New York Jewish Week) — It’s an annual tradition at the New York Jewish Week to honor 36 Jewish New Yorkers for their unique contributions to our city and our community, people who work across a diverse array of fields, including the arts, religion, culture, business, politics and philanthropy.

We’re extremely proud to announce this years’s list, which, as in years past, presents a cross-section of the most innovative thinkers, doers and changemakers in New York’s Jewish community. Unlike the previous installments, however, this year’s list has a new name and scope: Formerly called “36 Under 36,” our 2022 list, “36 to Watch,” has done away with the seemingly arbitrary age limit. This year, our cohort of outstanding Jewish New Yorkers include a 23-year-old star athlete as well as a 98-year-old Holocaust survivor who is still creating his defiant, life-affirming paintings.

Follow this link to read all about these remarkable people, who include a bestselling novelist, two comedians, three rabbis, several advocates for the LGBTQ+ community and many more. Together, these individuals — some you may know, others you ought to know —  paint a portrait of New York City, and its Jewish community, reinventing itself after a period of loss and upheaval.

Click here to see the New York Jewish Week’s 36 to Watch 2022

